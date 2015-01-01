पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:दुकानदारों ने अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाया तो जब्त किया जाएगा

कुरालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अवैध कब्जे हटाए जाने के लिए चेतावनी देते हुए काउंसिल कर्मचारी।
  • इंक्रोचमेंट के कारण भीड़ लगने से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ा, मार्केट्स से निकलना भी मुश्किल

त्योहारों को लेकर शहर के मुख्य बाजार सहित अन्य जगहों पर हुई इंक्रोचमेंट कारण भीड़ लगने तथा संक्रमण के ज्यादा फैलने के खतरे को देखते हुए नगर काउंसिल की टीम ने आज शहर के बाजारों और चौक में दुकानदारों से कब्जे हटाने की चेतावनी दी। काउंसिल अधिकारियों ने दुकानदारों और फड़ी लगाने वालों को चेतावनी दी कि यदि समान न उठाया गया तो कल से काउंसिल द्वारा बाहर रखा सामान जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। त्योहारों को लेकर बाजारों में भारी भीड़ का माहौल बना हुआ है लेकिन दुकानदारों द्वारा बाहर रखा समान, सेल के लिए लगी फड़ियां लोगों के लिए भारी परेशानी का कारण बनी हुई है। कई जगहों पर तो लोगों को निकलना भी मुश्किल हो रखा है। बेशक सरकार और सेहत विभाग की ओर से दो गज की दूरी रखने तथा मास्क डालकर रखने की हिदायतें जारी की जा रही है।

लेकिन इस प्रकार की भीड़ में कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा ओर भी बढ़ गया है। इस मामले को लेकर काउंसिल के सेनेेटरी इंस्पेक्टर मदन लाल और शेर सिंह के नेतृत्व वाली काउंसिल टीम ने शहर के बाजार, सब्जी मंडी, माता रानी चौक सहित अन्य भीड़ वाली जगहों पर हुई इंक्रोचमेंट को हटाने के लिए दुकानदारों को स्वयं इंक्रोचमेंट हटाने या फिर कार्रवाई करने के लिए तैयार रहने की चेतावनी दी है।

काउंसिल अधिकारियों ने दुकानदारों और फड़ी लगाने वालों को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि यदि कल से यहां पर सामान लगाया तो उनको सामान जब्त कर लिया जाएगा।शहर के मेन बाजार के अतिरिक्त, सब्जी मंडी, सब्जी मंडी चौक, माता रानी चौक में दुकानदारों तथा रेहड़ी-फड़ी वालों के कब्जे किए हुए है। दुकानदारों द्बारा दुकानों के बाहर कई-कई फुट किए अवैध कब्जे लोगों के लिए निकलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है।

बाजार में बिना मास्क और दो गज की दूरी न होने कारण पैदा हुई स्थिति से कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलने का खतरा भी बढ गया है। एसआई मदन लाल ने बताया कि इंक्रोचमेंट कारण बाजार और चौको में भीड़ का माहौल बना हुआ है जिसको लेकर यह कार्रवाई की गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अभी दुकानदारों को अपना समान अंदर रखने की हिदायत दी गई है लेकिन यदि फिर से सामान बाहर रखा गया तो उनका समान जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने शहरवंासियों से सहयोग की भी मांग की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें