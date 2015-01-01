पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क निर्माण:शहर को जोड़ने वाली बड़ाली सड़क बनने का काम शुरू

कुराली5 घंटे पहले
पेवर ब्लॉक लगवाने का काम शुरू करवाते हुए रमाकांत कालीया व अन्य।
  • 70 लाख रुपए की लागत से लगाए जा रहे हंै पेवर ब्लॉक, सड़क बनने से मिलेगी लोगोंं को राहत

पिछले कई सालों खस्ता हालत चली आ रही शहर की बड़ाली रोड पर लाखों रुपए की लागत से पेवर ब्लॉक लगाने का काम शुरू हो गया। शहर के कई वार्डों और गांवों को जोड़ने वाली बड़ाली के बनने से पिछले एक दशक से इस सड़क की खस्ता हालत कारण परेशानी झेल रहे लोगों को भारी राहत पर मिलेगी।

स्थानीय वार्ड नंबर-14 में मोरिंडा रोड टी-पॉइंट से अनाज मंडी, दर्जनों गांवों सहित शहर के कई वार्डों को जोड़ने वाली बड़ाली रोड की खस्ता हालत कारण लोग भारी परेशानी झेलते आ रहे है। बेशक इस सड़क पर सियासत सबसे ज्यादा होती रही लेकिन सड़क को हालत को सुधारने में सभी नाकाम रहे। लेकिन अब शहर की सबसे चर्चित बड़ाली रोड को बनाने का काम शुरू हो गया है।

जिससे शहर वासियों, किसानों और दर्जनो गांवों के लोगों की समस्या हल हो जाएगी। बड़ाली रोड पर पेवर ब्लॉक लगाने के काम की शुरुआत करवाते हुए वार्ड 14 के समाज सेवी और सिटी यूॅथ कांग्रेस के प्रधान रमाकांत कालीया ने कहा कि इस सड़क की खस्ता हालत का मामला वे काफी लंबे समय से उठाते आ रहे है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछली काउंसिल के कार्यकाल दौरान इस सड़क की किसी ने कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। रमाकांत कालीया ने कहा कि पूर्व मंत्री जगमोहन सिंह कंग के ध्यान में लाने के बाद उनके यत्नो से काम शुरू हो रहा है। रमाकांत कालीया ने बताया कि यह सड़क पहले प्रीमिक्स डाल कर बनाई जाती थी लेकिन आवाजाई ज्यादा होने कारण जल्दी टूट जाती थी लेकिन अब ठोस पेवर ब्लॉक लगाकर सड़क बनाई जा रही है।

जिस पर लगभग 70 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे है और सड़क की चौड़ाई भी 30 फुट की गई है ताकि वाहनों पर आने जाने में कोई परेशानी ना हो। कालीया ने बताया कि इस सड़क पर पानी की निकासी की समस्या थी जिसके लिए अब पूरी सड़क के दोनों तरफ नालियां बंद करके पाइप लाइन डाली गई है और उसको सीवरेज के साथ जोड़ दिया जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क के निर्माण से लोगों की दशकों से चली आ रही मांग पूरी कर दी गई है। इसके लिए उन्होंने पूर्व मंत्री कंग और काउंसिल अधिकारियों का आभार व्यक्त किया। इस मौके आशीष शर्मा, मनीष बंसल, वरिंद्र विक्की, मटू बंसल आदि भी उपस्थित थे।

