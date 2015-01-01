पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:तीन साल से किराया न आने से वर्कर हुए परेशान

कुराली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर की फाइल फोटो।
  • किराया न मिलने से मकान मालिक सेंटर खोलने से कर रहे आनाकानी, राशि जारी न हुई तो किया जाएगा संघर्ष

शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में सुधार करने व शिक्षा को बेहतर बनाने के लिए नई शिक्षा नीति बनाई गई है। पंजाब भर में सरकारी स्कूलों को भी स्मार्ट स्कूलों में तबदील किया जाने लगा है, लेकिन बच्चे की शिक्षा की शुरुआत करने वाले आंगनबाड़ी सेंटरों की दशा आज भी दयनीय बनी हुई है। पिछले लगभग तीन सालों से आंगनबाड़ी सेंटरो को किराया ना आने कारण आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स को भारी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है।

बेशक नई शिक्षा नीति तहत आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर्स को भी अपना भवन, शौचालय, खेल का मैदान जैसी सुविधाओं की जरूरत है, लेकिन वर्तमान समय में आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर्स की दशा बेहद बदतर है। सेंटर्स के पास जहां अपनी इमारतें नहीं हैं, वहीं खेल के मैदान, फर्नीचर और शौचालय जैसी सुविधा का भी आभाव है।

जिस कारण आगनबाड़ी स्टाफ सहित बच्चों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ती रही है। गांवों में आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर्स को धर्मशाला, मनरेगा तहत बने भवन या सरकारी स्कूल की इमारत में ही कमरे दिए हुए है। शहरों में जगह की कमी के कारण अधिकतर सेंटर किराए के मकानों में ही चलाए जा रहे हैं और यह आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर एक कमरे तक ही सीमित हैं।

कुराली शहर में अधिकतर आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर किराए के मकानों में चलाए जा रहे है लेकिन पिछले लगभग ढाई साल से आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर्स को किराया सरकार की ओर से नहीं भेजा जा रहा जिस कारण आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स को भारी परेशानी के दौर में से गुजरना पड़ रहा है।

आंगनबाडी की अपनी इमारत न होने कारण एक कमरे में सेंटर चलाने को मजबूर

आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर्स की अपनी इमारत न होने कारण अधिकतर आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर्स को किराए पर कमरा लेकर चलाया जा रहा है और एक कमरे में ही रसोई व आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर चलाने के लिए वर्कर मजबूर हैं। यहीं पर बच्चों के लिए खाना बनाया जाता है तथा यहीं बैठाकर बच्चों को प्राथमिक शिक्षा दी जाती है।

केंद्र व राज्य सरकार आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर्स को लेकर गंभीर नहीं है-हरगोबिंद कौर: इस संबंधी ऑल इंडिया आंगनबाडी यूनियन पंजाब की हरगोबिंद कौर ने कहा कि दशकों बाद भी अभी तक आंगनबाड़ी सेंटर्स को सुविधाओं वाली अपनी इमारतें नहीं मिली और न ही आंगनबाड़ी मुलाजिमों को अध्यापक का दर्जा मिला हैं। आज भी सेंटर किराए की इमारतों में चल रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें