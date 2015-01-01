पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:नौजवानों ने कृषि बिलों के विरोध में निकाली रैली

कुरालीएक घंटा पहले
बस स्टैंड चौक में प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला जलाकर नारेबाजी करते हुए नौजवान।
  • कृषि बिलों को वापस लेने की मांग उठाई

क्षेत्र के नौजवानों और किसानों ने केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लागू किए किसान विरोधी कृषि बिलों के विरोध में समाज सेवी और यूथ कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रधान राणा कुशलपाल के नेतृत्व में स्थानीय शहर में रोष मार्च निकाला। इस मौके नौजवानों और किसानों ने बस स्टैंड चौक में प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला जलाकर केंद्र सरकार खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते इन काले कानूनों को तुरंत वापस लेने की मांग की।

इस रोष मार्च में कुराली विकास मंच के पदाधिकारी और शहर वासियों ने भी शामिल होकर किसानों का समर्थन किया। इस मौके संबोधित करते हुए समाज सेवी राणा कुशलपाल ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा जो किसान विरोधी ऑर्डिनेंस लाए जा रहे हैं उससे किसानों को ही नहीं, मंडी के आढ़तियों को भी भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ेगा।

जहां एक ओर यह ऑर्डिनेंस किसानों व आढ़तियों के लिए घातक है। वहीं इससे किसानों को पूंजीपतियों का गुलाम बनकर रहना पड़ेगा। कुशलपाल ने कहा कि इन बिलों से आम जनता पर भी घातक असर पडेगा और कार्पोरेट घरानों को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए बनाए इन कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए सभी वर्गो का एकजुट होना समय की बहुत बडी जरूरत है।

इस मौके कुराली विकास मचं के प्रधान बहादुर सिंह ओके, कमलजीत चावला और राकेश कालीया ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आज पूरा भारत किसानों के साथ चटान की तरह खड़ा है।

