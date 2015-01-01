पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अग्निकांड़:ढाबे की बेसमेंट में लगी आग, मालिक समेत 3 लोग जिंदा जले

लालडू25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेसमेंट में टैंकर खड़ा कर तेल निकालते थे, स्टोर कर रखे थे पेट्रोल-डीजल के ड्रम
  • आग क्यों लगी, नहीं चला पता, हादसे के बाद टैंकर चालक हो गया फरार

अंबाला-चंडीगढ़ हाईवे पर लालडू के निकट सरसीणी के ढाबे में लगी आग में ढाबे मालिक समेत तीन लोग जिंदा जल गए। एक अन्य वर्कर झुलसा है, जो पीजीआई में भर्ती है। आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। रामा पंजाबी ढाबे की बेसमेंट में पेट्रोल-डीजल के करीब दो दर्जन प्लास्टिक ड्रम थे, जबकि 1500 से 2000 लीटर की प्लास्टिक वाली टंकियों में अवैध तौर पर तेल स्टोर किया गया था।

ढाबे की साइड में बने रास्ते से तेल टैंकर अंदर जाता था। बेसमेंट का रास्ता पीछे से है और यहीं से टैंकरों से तेल निकालकर बेसमेंट में स्टोर किया जाता था। शुक्रवार दोपहर 2:15 बजे भी एक टैंकर से तेल निकालकर स्टोर किया जा रहा था। ढाबा मालिक 35 वर्षीय जसविंदर सिंह, उनका चचेरा भाई संदीप, 20 वर्षीय बबलू और 24 वर्षीय विक्रम बेसमेंट में मौजूद थे। एकदम से आग लग गई।

आग इतनी तेजी से फैली कि तीन लोग बाहर नहीं निकल पाए, जबकि संदीप जलती लपटों के बीच बाहर निकलने में कामयाब हो गया। डेराबस्सी फायर ब्रिगेड के पास 2:30 बजे सूचना दी गई, उसके फायर अफसर प्रदीप राणा के अनुसार टीम 5 मिनट में घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई थी। करीब आधे घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया गया। संदीप और ढाबा मालिक बुरी तरह झुलस चुके थे।

जबकि बाद में निकाले गए बबलू और विक्रम दम तोड़ चुके थे। ढाबा मालिक ने पीजीआई में पहुंचकर दम तोड़ दिया, जबकि संदीप की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। टैंकरों से तेल निकालने के लिए टुल्लू पंप का इस्तेमाल किया जाता था। एसएसपी ने बताया कि फरार टैंकर चालक के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जो टैंकर चालक ढाबों पर रुकने की आड़ में तेल के गोरखधंधे में शामिल हैं, उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए पुलिस टीम गठित की जाएगी।

बिना मिलीभगत के नहीं चल सकता यह धंधा...
5 जुलाई 2019 को फूड सप्लाई एवं नाप तोल महकमे ने ढाबे के एक कारिंदे को गिरफ्तार कर मौके से 630 लीटर डीजल और 525 लीटर पेट्रोल बरामद किया था। यह तेल चोरी-छिपे खरीदकर उसे मार्केट में बेचा जाता था। ऐसे मामलों में तेल कंपनियों के अफसरों की भी मिलीभगत के आसार हैं, क्योंकि तेल टैंकर सील बंद भेजे जाते हैं।

इन्हें खोलने के लिए मास्टर चाबी का प्रबंध तेल कंपनियों के अफसरों की मदद के बिना नहीं किया जा सकता। पुलिस की मिलीभगत होने के कयासों से भी इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

