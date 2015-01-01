पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:300 ग्राम अफीम के साथ 1 गिरफ्तार, दूसरा अभी फरार

मोहाली3 घंटे पहले
स्पेशल टॉस्क फोर्स मोहाली ने सूचना मिलने पर नाकाबंदी कर एक आरोपी को 300 ग्राम अफीम के साथ पकड़ने में सफलता हासिल की है। जबकि एक आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गया। पकड़े गए आरोपी युवक की पहचान दलबीर सिंह ऊर्फ विक्की निवासी राजपुरा पटियाला के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस ने आरोपी और उसके साथ फरार हुए साथी बाबा के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट की धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर उसको डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट मोहाली में पेश किया। जहां से पकड़े गए आरोपी दलबीर ऊर्फ विक्की को 1 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर ले लिया गया है। इस मामले में पुलिस दलबीर के फरार साथी बाबा को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है, लेकिन अभी तक उसका कुछ पता नहीं चला।

चुन्नी-सरहिंद रोड पर नाके के दौरान पकड़े...

इंवेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर फेज-4 एसटीएफ पुलिस स्टेशन के एएसआई सुरमुख सिंह ने बताया कि इंफोर्मेशन मिली कि काले रंग की बाइक पर सवार दो युवक लांडरा टी-प्वाॅइंट के पास किसी को अफीम सप्लाई करने के लिए आ रहे हैं। जिस पर सुरमुख सिंह ने अपने साथियों के साथ चुन्नी-सरहिंदर रोड पर नाकाबंदी कर दी।

पुलिस के पास बाइक का नंबर भी आ चुका था। उक्त आरोपी जैसे ही नाके से गुजरने लगे कि एक आरोपी उतरकर वहीं से भाग गया। जाम होने के कारण एसटीएफ के मुलाजिम उसका पीछा नहीं कर पाए, जबकि पुलिस ने दूसरे आरोपी को पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने जब उसकी तलाशी ली तो एक लिफाफे में अफीम पकड़ी।

