सड़क निर्माण:गांव शामपुर से भरतपुर तक 1100 मीटर की सड़क पक्की की जाएगी

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
90 लाख 50 हजार रुपए की लागत से गांव शामपुर में शुरू किए गए विकास कार्य
  • स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्री ने नई सड़क के निर्माण का किया उद्घघाटन

सिटी रिपोर्टर | मोहाली चुनावी मौसम के चलते शहर में करोड़ों रुपए के विकास कार्य जोरों पर हैं। इस दौरान मोहाली से विधायक एंव कैबिनेट मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू बड़े पैमाने पर शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विकास कार्यों की शुरुआत कर रहे हैं। गांव शामपुर से भरतपुर से लगभग 1100 मीटर की उबड़-खाबड़ सड़क के कारण बारिश के दिनों में पहुंचना संभव नहीं था। इस समस्या का समाधान करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण और मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने अपने विवेकाधीन कोटे से पीडब्ल्यूडी को 25 लाख रुपए की राशि मुहैया करवाई है। गांव शामपुर से भरतपुर तक 1100 मीटर की सड़क को पक्का करने का काम शुरू किया गया है। इस सड़क के बनने से दशकों पुरानी समस्या को हल हो जाएगी। इससे लगभग 10 गांवों के लाेगों को आने जाने में राहत मिलेगी। बरसात के दिनों में लोगों को होती थी भारी परेशानी: सिद्धू ने कहा कि पंजाब की समस्याओं और मांगों के साथ-साथ उनके निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के गांवों को हल करने के लिए पूरा ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। इस कड़ी में, गांव शामपुर के निवासियों की दशकों पुरानी समस्या विशेष रूप से बरसात के दिनों में रेलवे अंडर ब्रिज और उनके एसएएस नगर पर गांव को शहरों से जोड़ने वाले अंडरपास कारण होती थी। खरड़ और अन्य शहरों के साथ कनेक्शन भी कट गया था। लेकिन अब इस नए मार्ग के बनने से लोगों को काफी राहत मिलेगी और गांवों के लोगों को शहरों के साथ सिधी कनेक्टिविटी मिलेगी। 66.50 लाख की लागत से शामपुर में होंगे विकास कार्य: उन्होंने कहा कि शामपुर गांव में भी लगभग 65.50 लाख रुपए की लागत से विकास कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। 16 लाख रुपए की लागत से कम्यूनिटी सेंटर, 10 लाख रुपए की लागत से सीवरेज, 3 लाख रुपए की लागत से धर्मशाला (एससी), 5 लाख की लागत से श्मशान घाट का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि इससे पहले भी गांव के विकास कार्यों पर 20 लाख रुपए से अधिक खर्च किए जा चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बुनियादी ढांचे को मजबूत करने के अलावा, पंजाब सरकार ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में खेलों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए उचित कदम उठा रही है ताकि अधिक से अधिक युवाओं को खेलों में शामिल किया जा सके।

