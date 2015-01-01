पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर जारी:116 कोरोना मरीज हुए ठीक, 96 पॉजिटिव

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
रविवार को मोहाली जिले में 116 मरीज कोरोना महामारी से लड़ते हुए ठीक हुए। डीसी मोहाली गिरीश दयालन ने बताया कि रविवार को जिले में 96 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसके बाद अब जिले में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 14 हजार 396 पर पहुंच गया है। डीसी ने बताया कि 116 मरीजों के ठीक होने के बाद जिले में ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी 12 हजार 885 हो गई है।

इसके अलावा उन्होंने बताया कि अब जिले में 1245 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। जिनका इलाज स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम की निगरानी में करवाया जा रहा है। रविवार को कोविड-19 के चलते किसी भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। जिसके चलते जिले में इस महामारी के कारण मरने वालों की संख्या 266 ही है।

रविवार को जिले में जिन 96 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है उसमें सबसे ज्यादा 76 मरीज सिर्फ मोहाली शहर से संबंधित हैं, जबकि बाकी के बचे मरीज पूरे जिले के अन्य क्षेत्रों से सामने आए हैं।

