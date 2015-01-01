पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोराना:135 नए कोरोना केस आए, 75 हुए ठीक, 3 की मौत

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
वीरवार को जिले में कोविड-19 के 135 नए मामले सामने आने से कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 14 हजार से पार होते हुए 14032 पहुंच गया है।

डीसी मोहाली गिरीश दयालन ने बताया कि अब तक पॉजिटिव मरीजों में से 12615 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं और 1154 मामले फिलहाल एक्टिव हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि वीरवार को जिले में 3 मरीजों की कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते मौत हो गई है। इसके बाद अब इस महामारी के कारण मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 263 हो गई है। डीसी गिरीश दयालन ने कहा कि वीरवार को कोविड-19 के 75 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं और जिले में 135 नए सकारात्मक मामले सामने आए हैं और 3 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि वीरवार को पॉजिटिव आए मामलों में बूथगढ़ से 1, डेराबस्सी से 7 मामले, ढकोली से 3, खरड़ और आसपास के एरिया से 13, मोहाली और आस-पास के क्षेत्रों से 110 मामले सामने आए हैं।

