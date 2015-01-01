पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माणाधीन:4 साल बाद भी मुकम्मल नहीं हुई 14 किमी ड्रेन लाइन

खरड़एक घंटा पहले
मुंडी खरड़ में रुके हुए ड्रेन के कार्यों का दृश्य।
  • निर्माणाधीन ड्रेन बन रही है हादसों का केंद्र, सुरक्षा के भी नहीं है किए प्रबंध

मोहाली-खरड़ फ्लाईओवर प्रोजेक्ट करीब 20 महीने लेट चल रहा है जिस कारण यहां से गुजरने वाले चार राज्यों पंजाब, हरियाणा, हिमाचल प्रदेश एवं जे एंड के से संबंधित करीब 35 हजार वाहन चालकों को रोजाना खरड़ में जाम का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसी के साथ साथ इस प्रोजेक्ट में हाईवे के दोनों किनारों पर बनाई जा रही ड्रेन लाइन का काम 50 महीने बीत जाने के बाद भी पूरा होता हुआ दिखाई नहीं दे रहा।

हालांकि ड्रेन लाइन का काम करीब 85 प्रतिशत पूरा हो चुका है लेकिन इस लाइन की पूरी तरह से कनेक्टिविटी नहीं हो पाई है। हाईवे के करीब 7 किलोमीटर एरिया में दोनों ओर करीब 14 किमी ड्रेन लाइन बिछाने का काम प्रोजेक्ट के शुरुआती दौर में ही शुरू हो गया था लेिकन यह अभी तक पूरा नहीं हो पाया है ।

कई टुकड़ों में बनी इस ड्रेन की कनेक्टिविटी न होने के कारण कई स्थानों पर इसका काम रुका हुआ है जो कार्य हादसों को न्योता दे रहे है। फ्लाईओवर प्रोजेक्ट के तहत हाईवे के बरसाती पानी के निकास के लिए ड्रेन लाइन बनाने का काम साल 2017 में शुरू हो गया था।

प्रोजेक्ट के शुरुआती दौर में लैंड एक्विजिशन की समस्या के चलते जमीन की व्यवस्था न होने के कारण यह लाइन कई टुुकड़ों में बनाई जानी शुरू तो हुई लेिकन आए दिन समस्याओं के चलते सबसे पहले शुरू हुए उक्त कार्य आज 50 महीने पूरे हो जाने के बाद भी समाप्त नहीं हो पाए है।

हालांकि पुल बनाने वाली कंपनी एलएंडटी द्वारा दावा किया जा रहा है कि उक्त प्रोजेक्ट जनवरी 2021 महीने तक पूरा हो जाएगा लेिकन ड्रेन लाइन का काम मुकम्मल न होना इन दावों को खोखला साबित कर रहा है। कंपनी द्वारा इस लाइन के निर्माण के दौरान कई स्थानों पर खुदाई कर काम तो शुरू किए गए लेकिन पूरे नहीं किए गए।

इन स्थानों पर न तो सुरक्षा के प्रबंध किए गए हैं। हालात यह है कि कभी भी कोई वाहन चालक या राहगीर इन निर्माणाधीन नालों में गिर कर दुर्घटना का शिकार हो सकता है। मुंडी खरड़ क्षेत्र में हाईवे के दोनों ओर इस तरह के गड्ढ़े व नाले के रुके हुए कार्यों का देखा जा सकता है।

इस गंभीर समस्या की ओर न तो प्रशासन ध्यान दे रहा है व न ही एनएचएआई के अधिकारी इस ओर ध्यान दे रहे है। स्थानीय निवासियों ने मांग की है कि अधर में रुके हुए उक्त कार्यों को जल्द से जल्द पूरा किया जाए और इन स्थानों पर राहगीरों की सुरक्षा को यकीनी बनाया जाए।

