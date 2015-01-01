पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धोखाधड़ी:पूर्व फौजी के खाते से निकले 3 लाख रुपए वापस करवाए

मोहाली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक्स सर्विसमैन ग्रिवियेंसिस सेल की ओर से एक पूर्व फौजी के एक सिक्योरिटी कंपनी की ओर से अकाउंट से निकलवाए गए 3 लाख रुपए वापस करवाए हैं। सेल के अध्यक्ष ले. कर्नल एसएस सोही ने बताया कि मुक्तसर के रहने वाले पूर्व फौजी हवलदार सुरिंदर सिंह एक प्राइवेट कंपनी में नौकरी में आए थे। वहां पर मौजूद कंपनी के लोगों ने उन्हे नौकरी दिलवाने के नाम पर दो चैक साइन करवाकर रख लिए थे।

जब वह मुक्तसर जा रहे थे तो उनको फोन पर तीन लाख रुपए अकाउंट से निकलने का मैसेज आ गया। जब जांच की तो पाया कि जिस कंपनी को दो चैक दिए थे उनके माध्यम से ही उनके पैसे निकले हैं। जब कंपनी ने बार-बार चक्कर लगाने पर पैसे वापस नहीं किए तो पीड़ित ने सेल को शिकायत दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें