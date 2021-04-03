पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनावों की तैयारी:वोटिंग से पहले 40 हजार लोगों के हथियार थाने में करवाए जाएंगे जमा

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • जिनके खिलाफ पहले से केस दर्ज हैं, उन पर एक और केस दर्ज

निकाय चुनावों के मद्देजनर जहां पर संबंधित थाना पुलिस अपने-अपने एरिया में बंदूकें और कारतूस जमा करवाने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। वहीं जिनके खिलाफ पहले ही क्रिमिनल केस दर्ज हैं और पुलिस को उन लोगों के बारे में संभावना है कि वह निकाय चुनावों में लाॅ एंड आर्डर की स्थिति बिगाड़ सकते हैं, ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया जा रहा है।

इन लोगों के खिलाफ संबंधित पुलिस स्टेशन में सीआरपीसी की धारा 107/51 या 107/50 या 110/100 का कलंदरा काट कर एसडीएम कोर्ट में पेश किया जा रहा है। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार अब तक पूरे जिले में 160 से अधिक ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किए जा चुके हैं।

पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार जिस शख्स के खिलाफ लड़ाई-झगडे या अन्य संबंधित धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज होते हैं। ऐसे लोगों की पहचान के लिए संबंधित थाना पुलिस अपना पुराना रिकाॅर्ड खंगालती है और जिस रिकाॅर्ड में ऐसे ट्रबल मेकर्स प्रवृति के लोग पाए जाते हैं उनके खिलाफ उक्त धाराओं के तहत कलंदरा काट कर उनकी गिरफ्तारी डाल उनको एसडीएम कोर्ट में पेश किया जाता है।

अब तक 160 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

पुलिस सूत्रों के बताया कि यह करने का मात्र यही मकसद होता है कि वह शख्स चुनावों में किसी से झगड़ा कर माहौल खराब करने का प्रयास न करे, किसी पार्टी के साथ समर्थक के रूप में न चले या फिर चुनावों के मद्देनजर बिना किसी कारण लोगों के बीच में शामिल न हो।

इसलिए उसे शख्स पर मानसिक रूप से नकेल कसने के लिए उक्त सीआरपीसी धारा के तहत कलंदरा काट उसको कोर्ट में पेश किया जाता है। बाकायदा इसके तहत उसको 1 साल तक प्रतिबंध लगा दिया जाता है कि वह पुलिस स्टेशन में आकर प्रतिमाह जारी लगाएगा और चुनावों में किसी पार्टी या लोगों के ग्रुप के साथ नहीं चलेगा और चुनाव के दिन अपनी वोट डालकर सीधा घर वापस आएगा।

कहने का मतलब एक साल के लिए वह शख्स पुलिस की नजर में आ जाता है। जबकि दूसरे राज्यों में ऐसे श्ख्स जो 10 नंबरी हो जाते हैं उनको 1 साल के लिए तड़ी पार कर दिया जाता है। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार पूरे जिले में अब तक करीब 160 ऐसे लेागों के खिलाफ संबंधित पुलिस स्टेशन में केस दर्ज कर उनको कोर्ट में पेश किया जा चुका है। निकाय चुनावों से पहले इनकी संख्या ओर बढ़ सकती है। पुलिस अधिकारियों के अनुसार जिले में करीब 40 हजार लोगों के पास हथियारों के लाइसेंस हैं। इन सब के हथियार भी चुनावों के मददेनजर जमा करवाए जा रहे हैं।

