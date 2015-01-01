पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोवि़ड-19:जिले में 52 मरीज पॉजिटिव, 127 ठीक हुए

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आखिरकार मार्च महीने से चल रहे काेराेना के केस कम होने शुरू हो गए हैं। जबकि बहुत जल्द इसकी वैक्सीनेशन भी आने वाली है। जिले के ग्रामीण एरिया में कोराेना के केस बिल्कुल खत्म हो गए हैं। अब मात्र शहरी एरिया में ही कोरोना के केस पाए जा रहे हैं। शनिवार को हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट से जो आंकड़े आए हैं उसमें यह साफ हो गया है।

शनिवार को जिले में कोरोना के कुल 52 पॉजिटिव केस पाए गए और यह सब शहरी एरिया से संबंधित हैं। इनमें से एक केस भी मोहाली जिले के ग्रामीण एरिया से जुड़ा नहीं है। इसके साथ ही एक सुखद बात और है कि शनिवार को आइसोलेशन वार्ड्स में एडमिट 127 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर वापस गए हैं।

जिले में अब तक कुल पॉजिटिव केसो का आंकड़ा 16864 हो गया हैं, जबकि 14322 मरीज काेरोना को मात देकर घर वापस चले गए हैं। जबकि 2235 लोग एक्टिव हैं और 307 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा लोगों को शहर में मास्क पहनने के लिए अवेयर भी किया जा रहा है। ताकि वह संक्रमण से बच सकें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें