कार्रवाई:गांव बहलोलपुर में सुप्रीमकोर्ट के निर्देश पर 58 निर्माण गिरेंगे

  • गांव बहलोलपुर में 39 वेस्ट के साथ बनी है अवैध कॉलोनी, 25 नवंबर को होगी कार्रवाई

मोहाली से सटे गावों के एरिया में पिछले कुछ वर्षों के दौरान अवैध कॉलोनियों के निर्माण का जो सिलसिला शुरू हुआ है उस पर पहली बार गमाडा किसी अवैध कॉलोनी के सभी 58 निर्माणों को गिराने के लिए डिमॉलिश ड्राइव 25 नवंबर को चलाएगा। चंडीगढ़ से सटे मोहाली जिले के गांव बहलोलपुर के 39 वेस्ट के साथ बनी अवैध कॉलोनी को गिराया जाएगा।

यह पहली बार है कि कोई पूरी कॉलोनी को हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अवैध करार दी हो। पूरे पंजाब का यह अपने आप में पहला मामला है। जिसको लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से गमाडा की डिमांड पर इसे डिमॉलिश के लिए ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात कर दिया गया हो और इसके साथ पुलिस फोर्स भी दे दी गई हो। ताकि 25 नवंबर की डिमॉलिश ड्राइव के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी न उठानी पड़े।

39 वेस्ट के मैगा प्रोजेक्ट में लाखों रुपए लगाकर प्लॉट खरीदने और करोड़ों रुपए के मकान बनाने वाले लोगों ने अपने एरिया के साथ पनप रही अवैध कॉलोनी को रोकने के लिए अपनी राइडर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के जरिए 2017 में शिकायत की थी।

जब यह कॉलोनी बननी शुरू हुई थी। कॉलोनी के एडवोकेट विजय खत्री ने बताया कि यहां रहने वाले लोगों की ओर से 2006 में गमाडा से पारित इस प्रोजेक्ट में मकान खरीदे थे। अपने एरिया में बन रही अवैध कॉलोनी के कारण लोगों को भारी परेशानी उठानी पड़ेगी। इसके बारे में पता किया गया तो यह बात सामने आई कि यह कॉलोनी पूरी तरह से अवैध है।

कंस्ट्रक्शन पर रोक लगाने के निर्देश जारी किए...

एडवोकेट खत्री ने बताया कि गमाडा ने हाईकोर्ट में माना कि यह कॉलोनी पूरी तरह से अवैध है। इसके चलते यहां पर कंस्ट्रक्शन पर रोक लगाने के निर्देश जारी किए गए। हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद निर्माण कार्य रुकने के बजाए बड़ी तेजी से शुरू हो गया। गमाडा की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

कोर्ट ने इस अवैध कॉलोनी काटने वाले के खिलाफ भी केस दर्ज करवाने के लिए कहा था, लेकिन जब निर्माण रुकने की जगह तेज हो गया तो पहले कुछ कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। गमाडा ने फरवरी महीने में कुछ निर्माण जेसीबी मशीन से हटाया, लेकिन पूरा काम नहीं रुका।

6 बार हाईकोर्ट और एक बार सुप्रीमकोर्ट में हारे...
अवैध निर्माण करने वालों ने गमाडा की ओर से दिए गए निर्देश को हाईकोर्ट में स्टे किया तो उसके खिलाफ फिर से एसोसिएशन हाईकोर्ट में गई और स्टे हटवाई। ऐसा कई बार हुआ। आखिरकार इस मामले में एसोसिएशन 6 बार हाईकोर्ट में जीती। आखिरकार हाईकोर्ट ने इन सभी निर्माणों को अवैध करार देते हुए गिराने के निर्देश दिए। इसके खिलाफ निर्माण करने वाले लोग सुप्रीमकोर्ट गए। वहां भी एसोसिएशन ने अपना पूरा पक्ष रखा और कोर्ट ने निर्देश दिए कि जो हाई कोर्ट के का फैसला है उसे बरकरार रखा जाए।

रजिस्ट्री न करने के निर्देश भी दिए थे कोर्ट ने...
हाईकोर्ट के निर्देशों के बावजूद निर्माण नहीं रुका तो हाईकोर्ट की ओर से संबंधित तहसीलदार को निर्देश दिए गए कि वह बहलोलपुर गांव के खसरा नंबर 677 आैर 678 से संबंधित कोई भी रजिस्ट्री जमीन की न करें। एसोसिएशन ने कोर्ट में बताया कि इन निर्देशों के बावजूद भी रजिस्ट्री होती रही और सरकारी विभागों की मिलीभगत से बिजली-पानी के कनेक्शन से लेकर सीवर तक का काम किया गया। जिसे लोगों ने अपना आधार भी बनाया, लेकिन हाईकोर्ट में कोई राहत नहीं मिली।

कोविड-19 के कारण प्रभावित हुआ काम...
कोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद कोविड-19 के चलते अवैध निर्माण को गिराने का काम प्रभावित रहा, लेकिन कुछ समय बाद कुछ निर्माण गिराए गए थे। लेकिन सभी नहीं गिराए गए। यह कहा गया कि जब पुलिस प्रोटेक्शन मिलेगी तो उसके बाद ही निर्माण गिराए जाएंगे।

अब गमाडा की ओर से इस अवैध कॉलोनी के अवैध निर्माणों को हटाने के लिए प्रशासन से पुलिस सुरक्षा मांगी है जो जारी कर दी गई है और इस ड्राइव के लिए ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट भी लगा दिया गया है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश पर डिमॉलिश ड्राइव 25 नवंबर को चलाई जानी है। इसके लिए ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस फोर्स मुहैया हो गई है। अवैध निर्माण के नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं। }हरप्रीत सिंह, एसडीओ रेगुलेटरी गमाडा

