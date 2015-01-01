पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:6 युवकों ने मिलकर एक को पीटा, जख्मी

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
अस्पताल में दाखिल रोहित कुमार

पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर छह के करीब युवकों ने सिविल अस्पताल में दवाई लेने जा रहे युवक पर तेजधार हथियारों से हमला करके उसे जख्मी कर दिया। जख्मी युवक की पहचान रोहित कुमार निवासी गुरु नानक पुरा मोहल्ला के रूप में हुई है। जख्मी रोहित कुमार ने बताया कि वह सिविल अस्पताल में नशा छोड़ने की दवा लेने के लिए जा रहा था।

जब वह दवाई लेने के लिए अस्पताल के नजदीक पहुंचा तो पहले से ही अस्पताल में खड़े छह के करीब युवकों ने अचानक तेजधार हथियारों से हमला कर दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि हमलावरों में से दो युवक उसी के मोहल्ले के रहने वाले हैं और एक हमलावर मिलमिल नगर का निवासी है जबकि तीन हमलावर अज्ञात थे।

उन्होंने बताया कि हमला पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर किया गया है क्योंकि करीब छह महीने पहले मोहल्ले में रहने वाले एक युवक के साथ झगड़ा हो गया था। इसके संबंधी पुलिस को सूचित कर दिया गया है।

