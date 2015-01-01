पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिल्डर की धोखाधड़ी में फसें:60 परिवार, मेहनत की कमाई से मकान बनाया, अब ढहाने के आदेश

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
स्टे ऑर्डर दिखाते लोग।
  • सेक्टर-39 वेस्ट की सोसायटी के लोगों को गमाडा ने दिए आदेश, अिधकारी बोले, यह अवैध है इन्हें 25 नवंबर को गिराया जाएगा

सेक्टर-39 वेस्ट में एक सोसायटी के रहने वाले 60 परिवार डरे हुए हैं क्योंकि गमाडा इस पूरी सोसायटी को अवैध करार चुका है और आगामी 25 नवंबर को यहां पर अवैध निर्माण गिराए जाने हैं। बकायदा इसको लेकर 2 दिन पहले गमाडा की टीम सोसायटी में लोगों को घर खाली करने के लिए बोलने गई थी।

लेकिन जब लोगों ने गमाडा अधिकारियों को स्टे आर्डर बताए तो अधिकारियों ने उसको जाली करार देते हुए 25 नवंबर से पहले घर खाली करने को बोल दिया। यही नहीं इन मकानों को गिराने के लिए गमाडा की तरफ से संबंधित पुलिस स्टेशन को भी लेटर जारी कर दिया गया है।

2 बिल्डरों के झगड़े में पिस रहे हैं लोग

इस सोसायटी में रहने वाले सैयद कमर अख्तर तथा अन्य लोगों ने बताया कि दरअसल सेक्टर-39 वेस्ट और उनकी सोसायटी के बिल्डर के बीच जमीन को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। इसको लेकर गमाडा उनकी सोसायटी में बने सभी घरों को गैर कानूनी करार दिए हैं और इससे पहले भी एक बार घर तोड़ने के लिए गमाडा की टीम आई थी।

यही नहीं सभी लोगों को दो बार नोटिस भी आ चुके हैं, जबकि यहां आस-पास कितने घर बने हैं अधिकतर गैरकानूनी है और गमाडा कभी उन बिल्डरों को पकड़ता नहीं। उन लोगों ने तो बिल्डर को पैसे देकर घर खरीदे हैं यदि बिल्डर गमाडा के कोई नॉर्म्स पूरे नहीं किए तो बिल्डर की गलती है न कि लोगों की।

जिन लोगों को नोटिस दिए गए हैं उनके एरिया को लेकर अनियमितताएं पाई गई हैं। इसलिए इनके पंजाब प्रॉपर्टी रेक्युलेटरी एक्ट (पेप्रा) के तहत नोटिस भेजे हैं। इन्हें जल्द गिराया जाना हैं।
तरसेम सिंह, स्टेट ऑफिसर गमाडा

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की सब्सिडी भी मिल गई...

सोसायटी में रहने वाले अंसारी अली तथा अन्य ने बताया कि जो भी परिवार यहां पर रहते हैं उन सब की रजिस्ट्री हो रखी है। यही नहीं अधिकतर लोगों ने रजिस्ट्री के बाद प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना स्कीम के तहत सब्सिडी मिली हुई है। इसके अलावा पावरकॉम की तरफ से बिजली के कनेक्शन दिए गए हैं। पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था और सड़कें बनाई गई हैं और सीवरेज भी डाली हुई है।

यदि इतनी सारी सरकारी एजेंसियों ने अपनी सुविधाएं यहां लोगों को मुहैया करवाई है तो उनके दस्तावेज चेक करने के बाद ही फाइनल किया होगा और कनेक्शन दिए होंगे। उस समय किसी ने नहीं बताया कि यह जमीन गैर कानूनी है।

सबसे बड़ी बात लोगों ने मकान डालने के लिए बैंक से लोन लिए हुए हैं तो बैंक कर्मियों ने लोन कैसे पास कर दिए। ऐसे कई सवाल हैं जो सरकारी एजेंसियों पर ही प्रश्नचिह्न खड़ा करते हैं और ऐसे में गमाडा उनके खून पसीने की कमाई से बनाए हुए घरों को गिराने जा रहा है।

