पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम चुनाव 2021:मंगलवार को 652 उम्मीदवारों ने भरा पर्चा, अब तक 853 भर चुके, आज नामांकन का अंतिम दिन

मोहाली5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नामांकन दाखिल करने के बाद कैबिनेट मंत्री व कांग्रेसी उम्मीदवार। - Dainik Bhaskar
नामांकन दाखिल करने के बाद कैबिनेट मंत्री व कांग्रेसी उम्मीदवार।
  • कांग्रेस, भाजपा और बसपा के साथ आजाद उम्मीदवार मैदान में कूदे

मंगलवार को नामांकन के तीसरे दिन शहर के कुल 50 वार्ड्स के लिए 178 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा। इनमें सभी पार्टियों जिनमें कांग्रेस, भाजपा, बसपा के साथ-साथ आजाद रूप से खड़े प्रत्याशी भी शामिल थे। हालांकि नामांकन भरने का समय सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे का था लेकिन सुबह ही प्रत्याशी अपने नामांकन भरने के लिए निर्धारित समय से पहले ही आ चुके थे।

डिस्ट्रिक्ट एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव कॉम्प्लेक्स स्थित एसडीएम कम रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर जगदीप सहगल ने बताया कि मंगलवार को उनके 1 से 25 वार्ड्स में कुल 83 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरे हैं। वहीं मंडी बोर्ड के एक्सईन जसपाल सिंह ने बताया कि उनके वार्ड्स 26 से लेकर 50 में कुल 95 प्रत्याशियों ने पर्चे भरे हैं।

बुधवार को नामांकन भरने का अंतिम समय है इसलिए ज्यादा उम्मीदवार आने की संभावना है। रिटर्निंग आफिसर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को नामांकन भरने वालों ने आजाद उम्मीदवारों के साथ-साथ पार्टियों के संबंधित उम्मीदवार भी है।

कांग्रेसी उम्मीदवारों ने कैबिनेट मंत्री बलवीर सिंह सिद्धू की अगुवाई में नामांकन किया, जब्कि अकाली उम्मीदवारों ने पूर्व सांसद प्रो. प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा के बेटे एडवोकेट हर सिमरण सिंह की अगुआई में नामांकन किया। इसी तरह भाजपा के कुछ उम्मीदवारों ने मांकन किया। वे कार्यकारी सदस्य सुखविंद्र सिंह गोल्डी और संजीव वशिष्ठ की अगुआई में आए थे।

इसके अलावा आजाद उम्मीदवारों ने भी पर्चे दर्ज किए। बुधवार को नामांकन का आखरी दिन है। दोपहर 3 बजे तक ही नामांकन किए जा सकेंगे। नामांकनों की जांच 4 फरवरी को होगी और 5 फरवरी तक नाम वापस ले सकते हैं।

लालडू में 70 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दायर किए

लालड़ू. तीसरे दिन 70 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने नामांकन पत्र दाख़िल किए हैं। इनमें अकाली दल के 34, आम आदमी पार्टी के 13, कांग्रेस के 2 और 21 आज़ाद उम्मीदवारों शामिल हैं। अब तक कुल 103 प्रत्याशी नामांकन दायर कर चुके हैं। इनमें कांग्रेस के अब तक 33 और आम आदमी पार्टी के 15 प्रत्याशी हैं। इनमें कवरिंग कैंडिडेट भी शामिल हैं।

यहां महाराणा प्रताप भवन में हलका विधायक नरिंदर शर्मा की अगुवाई में अकाली प्रत्याशी और दीपइंदर ढिल्लों की अगुवाई में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों ने एक साथ नामांकन पत्र दायर किए, जबकि आम आदमी पार्टी की वरिष्ठ नेत्री स्वीटी शर्मा की अगुवाई में पार्टी उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। लालडू के वार्ड नंबर 6 से बतौर आज़ाद उम्मीदवार एडवोकेट मनप्रीत सिंह भट्टी ने अपना नामांकन पत्र भारी समर्थकों की मौजूदगी में दायर किया।

डेराबस्सी से 59 कैंडिडेट्स ने भरे नामांकन पत्र

डेराबस्सी | डेराबस्सी नगर परिषद के 14 फरवरी को होने वाले चुनाव के मद्देनजर यहां के अलग अलग वार्डों से नामांकन दायर करने के तीसरे दिन आज 59 उम्मीदवारों ने अपने कागज भरे। वार्ड से टिकट मिलने के बावजूद अमरिंदर राजू की चुनाव न लड़ने की अटकलें जारी हैं।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन भरने से पहले डेराबस्सी में दीपइंदर ढिल्लों की अगुवाई में चुनाव रैली के बाद तहसील कॉम्प्लेक्स तक पैदल मार्च भी निकाला। अन्य प्रत्याशियों में 30 आम आदमी पार्टी से जबकि पांच आजाद हैं।

इनमें कांग्रेस की टिकट कटने पर भूपिंदर शर्मा वार्ड नंबर 9 से और कृष्ण बल्ला ने वार्ड नंबर 12 से बागी होकर नामांकन भरा है जबकि एक प्रत्याशी अनिल कुमार ने 2 नंबर से नामांकन भरा है। अकाली दल और भाजपा के प्रत्याशी बुधवार को आखिरी दिन नामांकन दायर करेंगे। सभी नामांकन रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कुलदीप बाबा के पास दायर किए।

खरड़ में 110 उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल किए पर्चे

खरड़ | काउंसिल मतदान को लेकर नामांकन दाखिल करने के तीसरे दिन 110 उम्मीदवारों की तरफ से अपने नामांकन पेपर दाख़िल करवाए गए। काउंसिल मतदान 2021 के रिटर्निंग अफ़सर -कम –एसडीएम खरड़ हिमांशू जैन ने बताया कि आज तीसरे दिन 110 उम्मीदवारों द्वारा नामांकन दाखिल किए है जबकि इससे पहले अब तक 33 लोगों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए थे।

जिसके चलते अब तक कुल 143 नामांकन दाखिल हो चुके है। उन्होंने बताया कि 3 फरवरी को नामांकन दाखिल करने का अंतिम दिन होगा उम्मीदवार सुबह 11 बजे से लेकर 3बजे तक कमरा नंबर: 1 में आ कर अपने नामांकन पेपर दाख़िल करवा सकते हैं।

नामांकन दस्तावेजों की जांच 4 फरवरी को होगी और 5 फरवरी को जो उम्मीदवार नामांकन वापिस लेना चाहता है तो ले सकते है। इस मौके प्यारा सिंह, संजीव कुमार, कानूनगो अवतार सिंह, गुरप्रीत सिंह, डा.गुरमीत सिंह सहित अन्य कर्मचारी भी उपस्थित रहे।

कांग्रेस से निराश प्रत्याशी आजाद लड़ेंगे

खरड़. चुनावों के लिए कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा सोमवार को जारी की गई प्रत्याशियों की सूची में में कई वार्डों से पूर्व पार्षद एवं कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों एवं टिकट के प्रबल दावेदारों के नाम कट जाने के बाद कांग्रेस में बगावत के सुर नजर आने लगे है। जिनमें से कुछ ने तो आजाद चुनाव लड़ने का ऐलान करते हुए नामांकन भी दाखिल कर दिया है। बगावत को कंट्रोल करने के लिए रविवार को हलका इंचार्ज जगमोहन सिंह कंग द्वारा खरड़ में एकजुट होने की अपील की थी।

जीरकपुर में 99 कैंडिडेट्स ने दाखिल किए

जीरकपुर| निकाय चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को अकाली दल के 31 कैंडीडेट्स ने नामांकन पत्र भरे। जीरकपुर नगर परिषद के 31 वार्डों के लिए होने वाले चुनाव में अब तक अलग-अलग पार्टियों के 99 कैंडीडेट्स ने नामांकन पत्र भरे हैं।

रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर पवित्र सिंह ने कहा कि नामांकन भरने के दौरान शांति रही। जीरकपुर एमसी के 31 वार्डों के लिए हो रहे चुनाव में इस समय अकाली, भाजपा, कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी अपने-अपने कैंडीडेट्स मैदान में उतार रहे हैं। अकाली दल की ओर से अपने कैंडीडेट्स की घोषणा की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser