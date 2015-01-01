पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:88 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, इनमें 85 सिर्फ माेहाली शहर से

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • मोहाली शहर में फिर बढ़ने लगे कोरोना के मामले

कोरोना वायरस के हालात मोहाली शहर में बिगड़ते जा रहे हैं। पिछले कुछ समय में पूरे जिले में जितने मरीज 1 दिन में कोविड-19 के दर्ज किए जाते हैं उसमें से 80 से 90 फीसदी केवल मोहाली शहर से ही संबंधित होते हैं। ऐसा ही आंकड़ा सोमवार को जिले में सामने आया है। जिसमें मोहाली जिले से सोमवार को कुल 88 मरीज सामने आए हैं और इनमें से 85 मरीज सिर्फ मोहाली शहर से ही संबंधित हैं।

जबकि 2 मरीज लालडू और एक खरड़ ब्लॉक से आया है। डीसी मोहाली गिरीश दयालन ने बताया कि सोमवार को जिले में नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आने के बाद अब कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 12 हजार 985 पर पहुंच गया है। अब एक बार फिर से कोविड-19 से पीड़ित पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है और महामारी को हराकर ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या कम होती जा रही है।

सोमवार को भी मोहाली जिले में जहां 88 नए मामले सामने आए, वहीं दूसरी तरफ मात्र 35 मरीज ही इस महामारी से ठीक हुए हैं। जबकि अक्टूबर में देखा गया था कि पॉजिटिव आने वाले मरीजों की संख्या कम हो रही थी और ठीक होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़ता जा रहा था। लेकिन अब दोबारा से जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 747 पर पहुंच गई है।

2 लोगों की मौत...
कोरोना के चलते जिले में मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या में दोबारा से उछाल देखने को मिला है। सोमवार को जिले में 2 मरीजों की कोरोना के चलते मौत हुई है। अब इस महामारी के चलते मरने वालों की कुल संख्या 248 पर पहुंच गई है। अक्टूबर के आखिरी 10 दिनों में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा नाममात्र ही सामने आ रहा था।

