कार्रवाई:मारपीट करने के आरोप में महिला कांग्रेस प्रधान पर हुआ मामला दर्ज

खरड़2 घंटे पहले
पैसों के लेन-देन के चलते हुए विवाद के दौरान जिला मोहाली की महिला कांग्रेस प्रधान स्वर्णजीत कौर द्वारा अपने समर्थकों के साथ एक घर में दाखिल होकर मां-बेटे के साथ मारपीट की गई है। इस मामले में खरड़ सिटी पुलिस द्वारा स्वर्णजीत कौर, परमजीत सिंह, मलकियत कौर, ज्ञान कौर, सतनाम कौर, बिमला, पिस्ता व दो अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध धारा 452,323,149,506 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

इस संबंध में गुरू तेग बहादुर नगर खरड़ के मकान नंबर 103 निवासी मंजीत कौर ने बताया कि वह गत शाम को अपने घर में पाठ कर रही थी कि उक्त आरोपी उनके घर में दाखिल हो गए व उसके साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी जब बीच बचाव में उसका बेटा मनप्रीत सिंह मौके पर पहुंचा तो आरोपियों ने उसके साथ भी मारपीट की व उसका गला दबाने की भी कोशिश की इन लोगों द्वारा शोर मचाने पर आरोपी उन्हें जान से मारने की धमकियां देकर मौके से फरार हो गए। उपरांत लोगों द्वारा मां-बेटे को सिविल अस्पताल खरड़ ले जाया गया।

वहीं इस मामले में कांग्रेस की जिला प्रधान स्वर्णजीत कौर ने बताया कि उक्त महिला मंजीत कौर द्वारा करीब तीन साल पहले कुछ कमेटियों के सिलसिले में पैसों काे लेन देन बकाया था जिस संबंध में उक्त महिलाएं उसके घर पैसों की बात करने के लिए मंजीत कौर के पास आए थे जहां पर मंजीत कौर ने इन लोगों को पैसे देने से मनाकर दिया व गाली गलोज करने लगी जिस दौरान विवाद हुआ। पुलिस द्वारा मामले की जांच की जा रही है ।

