कोविड-19:एक महीने बाद कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 100 के पार, 119 लोग पॉजिटिव

मोहाली
जिले में एक बार फिर से कोरोना का कहर बढ़ता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। करीब एक महीने बाद जिले में बुधवार को कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 100 से पार हुआ है। बुधवार को मोहाली जिले में 119 लोगों की कोविड-19 रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसके बाद अब मोहाली जिले में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 13 हजार 179 पर पहुंच गई है।

इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए डीसी मोहाली गिरीश दयालन ने बताया कि बुधवार को जिले 71 मरीज ठीक भी हुए हैं, जिसके बाद अब जिले में एक्टिव मरीज 822 रह गए हैं। डीसी ने बताया कि कोविड-19 महामारी से लड़कर जीतने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी 12016 पर पहुंच गई है। इधर, उन्होंने लोगों से मास्क पहनने और दूरी रखने की अपील की है। कहा कि त्योहार में केस बढ़ने की सबसे ज्यादा खतरा है।

कोविड-19 से 1 व्यक्ति की मौत...

डीसी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जिले में बुधवार को कोविड-19 के कारण एक मरीज की मौत हुई, जिसके बाद जिले में इस महामारी से मरने वाले कुल मरीजों की संख्या 251 हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार को जिस मरीज की मौत हुई वह कोविड-19 के अलावा अन्य कई बीमारियों से पीड़ित था और उसका इलाज स्वास्थ्य विभाग टीमों के निगरानी में करवाया जा रहा था।

उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है, बल्कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में दोबारा से कोविड-19 के मरीज बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं। इसलिए लोगों को फेस्टिवल सीजन में खरीदारी करने के साथ-साथ सावधानियां बरतनी बहुत जरूरी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक कोविड-19 महामारी के खात्मे के लिए कोई दवाई नहीं आती तब तक लोगों को इसी प्रकार की कोई ढिलाई नहीं बरतनी चाहिए। तभी जाकर लोग खुद भी सुरक्षित रह सकते हैं और अपने समाज को भी सुरक्षित रखने में अपना योगदान डाल सकते हैं।

