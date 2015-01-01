पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोवि़ड-19:जिले में कुल 84 पाॅजिटिव केस आए, 4 मरीजों की मौत हो गई

मोहाली3 घंटे पहले
दिवाली के बाद एक बार फिर से कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसों का आंकड़ा बढ़ने लगा है। यही नहीं इसके साथ ही मरने वालों की संख्या भी दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ रही है। मंगलवार को मोहाली जिले में जहां कुल 84 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस आए वहीं 4 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। जिसके बाद कोरोना के कारण मरने वालों का कुल आकंड़ा 259 हो गया है।

जबकि अब तक कुल 13762 लोगों को कोरोना अपनी चपेट में ले चुका है और इसमें 12444 मरीज उपचार के बाद ठीक होकर अपने घर वापस जा चुके हैं। आंकड़ों के अनुसार इस समय जिले में कुल 1059 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं। जिनका उपचार किया जा रहा है।

सरकार व प्रशासन पहले दिन से ही कहता आया है कि लोग बिना कारण के बाहर न निकले और यदि निकलना पड़े तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिग का प्रयोग करें और मास्क लगाएं, लेकिन दिवाली के त्योहार के कारण लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम का तो पालन करना ही भूल गए।

दिवाली को लेकर मार्केट्स में शाम के समय इतना रश था कि लोग एक-दूसरे के साथ सटे हुए थे और अधिकतर लोगों ने तो मास्क लगाना भी जरूरी नहीं समझा। इसी का परिणाम है जो अब कोरोना का ग्राफ फिर से बढ़ने लगा है।

शहर में बढ़ रहे केस...

जिले के ग्रामीण एरिया में अभी कोरोना के केसों का ग्राफ गिरा हुआ है। जबकि शहरी एरिया में यह ग्राफ बढ़ रहा है। मंगलवार को कुल पॉजिटिव केसों की बात की जाए तो पूरे जिले में 84 केस में से 63 शहरी एरिया के हैं।

