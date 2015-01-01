पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:आरोपी असम से लाते थे सिम, मल्टीनेशनल कंपनियों को ठगने वालों से पूछताछ जारी

मोहाली
फेज-1 पुलिस द्वारा मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी की ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी में सामान बदलकर जाली सामान पैक करने वाले आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। इस केस में आरोपी जिन मोबाइल नंबर का प्रयोग करते थे वह सारे असम के नंबर थे।

इस केस में पकड़े गए चारों आरोपी फतेहाबाद हरियाणा के रहने वाले पंकज, नवीन, मास्टरमाइंड अजय खोखर तथा निशांत नारंग ने पुलिस पूछताछ में खुलासा किया है। वहीं पुलिस ने पंकज की निशानदेही पर 20 और मोबाइल सिम बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस इस हाई प्रोफाइल केस में अब तक 277 मोबाइल सिम बरामद कर चुकी है।

फतेहाबाद से बुधवार रात को पकड़े गए इस गैंग के चौथे साथी पंकज ने इस बात का खुलासा किया कि सारे मोबाइल सिम में खुद असम जाकर लेकर आता था। यदि एक बार किसी सिम का प्रयोग हो जाता था तो उसको मोबाइल से निकालकर दूसरी जगह रख देते थे और दिल्ली में उसको ₹100 रुपए में बेच देते थे। पिछले कुछ महीनों से यह खेल खेला जा रहा था।

