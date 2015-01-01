पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव की तैयारी:जिले के सभी वार्डों में अकाली उम्मीदवार लड़ेंगे चुनाव

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर जहां शहर की राजनीति शिखर पर है। वहीं नगर परिषद के भी चुनाव होने हैं। वीरवार को एक अकाली दल की बैठक का आयोजन चंडीगढ़ स्थित ऑफिस में पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं शिरोमणि अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल की अगुअाई में हुई। मीटिंग में मोहाली जिले के शहरी अध्यक्ष कमलजीत सिंह रूबी मौजूद थे।

पार्टी अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने इस अवसर पर नगर निगम मोहाली के चुनाव को लेकर पूर्व सांसद प्रोफेसर प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा के सामने चर्चा की। बादल ने कहा कि जिले के सभी शहरों के लोकल बॉडीज चुनाव के दौरान हर वार्ड में अकाली दल का उम्मीदवार उतारा जाए। इसके लिए पूरी तरह तैयारी करने के निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं।

जिला मोहाली शहरी अध्यक्ष कमलजीत सिंह रूबी ने बताया कि कुराली, खरड़, नयागांव, डेराबस्सी, जीरकपुर, लालड़ू और बनूड़ शहरों में भी लोकल बॉडीज विभाग की ओर से नगर काउंसिल और नगर परिषद चुनाव करवाए जाने हैं। इन शहरों के सभी वार्डों में पहले की तरह अकाली दल अपने उम्मीदवार चुनाव लड़ाने के लिए तैयार है।

सभी उम्मीदवारों के साथ पूरी पार्टी डट कर खड़ी है और चुनाव में मुख्य मुकाबला अकाली दल के साथ ही होना है। नगर निगम मोहाली के कुल 50 वार्ड हैं। इन सभी वार्डों में अकाली दल की ओर से चुनाव लड़ने का पहले ही ऐलान कर दिया गया है।

