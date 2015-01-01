पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम चुनाव:अकाली दल ने युवाओं के हाथ में दी शहर, ग्रामीण एरिया की प्रधानगी

मोहाली
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व पार्षद रूबी को शहरी, एसजीपीसी सदस्य चन्ना बने ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष

(मनोज जोशी) अकाली दल को हमेशा जत्थेदारों की पार्टी माना जाता रहा है, लेकिन अब इस पार्टी में भी युवा चेहरों को बड़ी जिम्मेदारी देनी शुरू कर दी गई है। आने वाले लोकल बॉडीज चुनाव और लोकसभा चुनाव के साथ-साथ किसान आंदोलन के चलते युवाओं को जोड़ने के लिए युवाओं को ही पार्टी की कमान दी जा रही है।

अकाली दल की ओर से हाल ही में अकाली दल के पूर्व पार्षद एवं युवा नेता कमलजीत सिंह रूबी को अकाली दल शहरी का प्रधान नियुक्त किया है, जबकि दूसरी ओर अकाली दल ग्रामीण के लिए युवा नेता और एसजीपीसी सदस्य चरणजीत सिंह चन्ना कालेवाल को प्रभावित किया गया है। दोनों नेता युवा हैं और नई जेनरेशन के साथ जुड़े हुए हैं। इससे पहले भी पार्टी की ओर से यूथ अकाली दल जिला मोहाली का अध्यक्ष पूर्व अकाली पार्षद एवं लेबर फैड के चेयरमैन परविंदर सिंह सुहाना को लगाया गया था।

पहली बार में जीतकर पार्षद बने

अकाली दल शहरी के नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष कमलजीत सिंह रूबी लंबे समय से अकाली दल के साथ जुड़े हुए हैं। उन्होंने पूर्व अकाली नेता बलवंत सिंह रामू वालिया डॉ. दलजीत सिंह चीमा और अकाली दल के महासचिव एवं पूर्व सांसद प्रोफेसर प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा के साथ लंबे समय से काम किया है। उनके द्वारा नगर निगम मेयर कुलवंत सिंह के साथ पिछले 5 साल में काम किया है।

अपने वार्ड के साथ-साथ शहर के अन्य वार्डों में विकास कार्य करवाने के लिए मेयर के साथ मिलकर काम किए हैं। वे पार्षद रहते हुए मेयर कुलवंत सिंह के नजदीकी और भरोसेमंद पार्षदों में शामिल थे। रूबी ने 2015 के नगर निगम चुनाव में अकाली दल के उम्मीदवार के तौर पर पहली बार चुनाव लड़ा था और वह जीतकर नगर निगम में पार्षद चुनकर पहुंचे थे।

उन्हें अकाली दल का भरोसेमंद माना जाता है इसलिए शहरी प्रधान की जिम्मेवारी दी गई है। रूबी ने कहा कि पार्टी की ओर से जो उन पर विश्वास किया गया है उसे पूरा करने के लिए वे हर प्रकार का प्रयास करेंगे और आम लोगों को भी पार्टी से जुड़ेंगे रूबी मूल रूप से शहर के फेज-9 में रहने वाले हैं।

पहली बार में ही एसजीपीसी का चुनाव जीता...

शिरोमणि गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी एसजीपीसी सदस्य एवं युवा अकाली नेता चरणजीत सिंह चन्ना कालेवाल लंबे समय से अकाली दल के साथ जुड़े हुए हैं। वे कुराली शहर के साथ स्थित गांव कालेवाल के रहने वाले हैं। उन्हें पिछले एसजीपीसी चुनाव में पहली बार पार्टी की ओर से उतारा गया था और वे यह चुनाव जीते थे। अब भी एसजीपीसी सदस्य के तौर पर लोगों की सेवा कर रहे हैं और धार्मिक कार्यों को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं। चन्ना अपने गांव कालेवाल के सरपंच भी रह चुके हैं।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से जुड़ा होने के चलते उन्होंने पूर्व सांसद प्रोफेसर प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा, डॉ. दलजीत सिंह चीमा, अकाली दल से निष्कासित बागी अकाली नेता उजागर सिंह वडाली के साथ लंबे समय तक काम किया है। युवा पीढ़ी के इस नेता को अब ग्रामीण प्रधान की जिम्मेवारी दी गई है।

किसानों के आंदोलन को लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पार्टी के साथ लोगों को जोड़ दें और आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव तक पार्टी की छवि ग्रामीण एरिया में लोकप्रिय बनाना इनकी जिम्मेदारी होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वह हमेशा ही लोगों के हित में काम करते रहे हैं और पार्टी ने जो जिम्मेदारी दी है उसे पूरी लगन से निभाएंगे।

सभी गुटों पर साधा निशाना...
नगर निगम का चुनाव सिर पर है और कमलजीत सिंह रूबी एक बार फिर अकाली दल के उम्मीदवार के तौर पर मैदान में उतरने वाले हैं। इस बार शहर में बिना भाजपा के अकाली दल चुनाव लड़ने जा रहा है इसलिए रूबी की जिम्मेदारी और बढ़ जाती है। रूबी को प्रधान लगाकर पार्टी की ओर से युवाओं को अपनी ओर आकर्षित करने का काम किया गया है।

दूसरी ओर उन्हें पूर्व मेयर एवं अकाली दल के वरिष्ठ नेता कुलवंत सिंह और पूर्व सांसद एवं अकाली दल के महासचिव प्रोफेसर प्रेम सिंह चंदूमाजरा का भी आशीर्वाद प्राप्त है। पार्टी की ओर से रूबी को प्रधान बना कर शहरी एरिया में संतुलन बनाने की कोशिश की गई है।

सोहाना थे यूथ अकाली दल के अध्यक्ष...
चन्ना और रूबी से पहले अकाली दल की ओर से शहर के पूर्व पार्षद एवं मार्कफेड के चेयरमैन परविंदर सिंह सोहाना को जिला यूथ अकाली दल का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया था। उनके अध्यक्ष लगाए जाने के बाद किसान आंदोलन के समय और पार्टी की ओर से चलाए गए अन्य आंदोलनों में युवाओं की भागीदारी को बढ़ाने के लिए यह नियुक्ति काफी लाभदायक रही थी।

इसी के चलते अब 2 अन्य पदों पर भी युवा अकाली नेताओं को लगाया गया है। सोहाना शहरी क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ जिले के अन्य युवाओं को भी साथ जोड़ने के लिए जोश भर रहे हैं। किसान आंदोलन के दौरान उनके द्वारा लगाए गए धरने और प्रदर्शन युवाओं की भागीदारी को लेकर गवाही देते हैं। इसीलिए अकाली दल अब युवाओं पर अपना दांव खेल रही है।

