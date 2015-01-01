पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:फेस्टिवल सीजन के लिए तैयार सभी पीसीआर: एसपी

मोहाली4 घंटे पहले
एसपी सिटी एचएस विर्क ने शहर की सभी पीसीआर पार्टियों के साथ की मीटिंग, सभी पीसीआर कर्मियों को लोगों के हित में काम करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। {फोटो-मनोज जोशी

पीसीआर पब्लिक में पुलिस का चेहरा होती है। सबसे पहले लोगों को पीसीआर ही पुलिस सहायता मुहैया करवाती है। इसलिए सभी पीसीआर कर्मियों को लोगों के साथ अच्छा व्यवहार करते हुए काम करना चाहिए। इसके साथ ही जहां पर भी कोई घटना हो वहां पर जल्द पहुंचकर ड्यूटी ऑफिसर को मौके पर बुलाना चाहिए। यह बात एसपी सिटी एचएस विर्क ने शहर की सभी 23 पीसीआर पार्टियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहे।

शहर की सभी पीसीआर पार्टी को पीसीआर गाड़ियों के साथ फेज-8 दशहरा ग्राउंड में इकट्ठा किया गया था। इस अवसर पर डीएसपी सिटी-2 दीपकवल सिंह एसएचओ फेज-8 रजनीश चौधरी और पीसीआर इंचार्ज अजय पाठक मौजूद थे। इस अवसर पर सभी पीसीआर कर्मियों को लोगों के हित में काम करने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया और कहा गया कि वह हर घटना पर प्रोएक्टिव पुलिसिंग की मिसाल तैयार करें।

त्योहार के सीजन में पीसीआर की भूमिका अहम होती है, इसलिए हर टीम को अपने पूरे एरिया में मुस्तैदी से काम करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं, ताकि किसी भी घटना होने पर 5 से 7 मिनट पर में पीसीआर की टीम मौके पर पहुंचकर घटना की रिपोर्टिंग करें और संबंधित थाने से ड्यूटी अफसर को बुलाकर उसकी जांच से की जा सके।

