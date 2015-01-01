पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भर्ती प्रक्रिया:बहल ने कहा -राजस्व विभाग पंजाब सहित अन्य विभागों के 1533 पदों पर भर्ती जल्द शुरू होगी

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
पंजाब सरकार की लोगों के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता को ध्यान में रखते हुए, युवाओं को रोजगार प्रदान करने के लिए, पंजाब अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन बोर्ड ने जेल विभाग, पंजाब में सहायक अधीक्षक जेल की भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया है।

सेवा चयन बोर्ड, पंजाब के अध्यक्ष रमन बहल ने कहा कि इन पदों के लिए आवेदन 16 नवंबर से 07 दिसंबर, 2020 तक ऑनलाइन किए जा सकते हैं और शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम तिथि 10 दिसंबर थी। रमन बहल ने कहा कि उम्मीदवारों की सुविधा के लिए जेल के सहायक अधीक्षक के पद के लिए परीक्षा के संभावित पाठ्यक्रम को भी बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है।

जेलों और अन्य भर्तियों के लिए बोर्ड द्वारा आयोजित किए जाने वाले परीक्षणों की तैयारी करने की सलाह दी ताकि समाज को अच्छा, जानकार और प्रतिबद्ध स्टाफ प्रदान किया जा सके।अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष बहल ने आज यहां इस बात का खुलासा करते हुए कहा कि बोर्ड ने विभिन्न विभागों में जूनियर ड्राफ्ट्समैन के 443 पदों और राजस्व विभाग, पंजाब में पटवारियों के 1090 पदों के लिए भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू करने की भी मंजूरी दे दी है।

इस संबंध में एक विज्ञापन जल्द ही जारी किया जाएगा और उम्मीदवारों से आवेदन मांगे जाएंगे और पारदर्शी तरीके से लिखित परीक्षा आयोजित करने के बाद योग्यता के आधार पर योग्य उम्मीदवारों का चयन किया जाएगा।

