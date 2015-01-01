पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू का बयान- माेहाली नगर निगम चुनाव विकास के मुद्दे पर लड़ा जाएगा

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने नगर निगम मोहाली के चुनाव के लिए अभियान शुरू किया है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कांग्रेस नेता वकील नवजोत सिंह सोढ़ी की अध्यक्षता में वार्ड नंबर 10 और 9 (फेज 7 और सेक्टर 70) के निवासियों की एक बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए ने कहा कि मोहाली नगर निगम चुनाव विकास के मुद्दे पर लड़ा जाएगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के पंजाब में कांग्रेस की सरकार आने के बाद से इस सरकार ने मोहाली शहर के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार एक-एक कर लोगों से अपने वादे पूरे कर रही है पंजाब सरकार की जन-समर्थक नीतियों से हर वर्ग संतुष्ट है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मोहाली नगर निगम चुनावों के दौरान कांग्रेस सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने वाले और जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों को उतारेगी जो एक अच्छी टीम के रूप में काम करेंगे और शहर के समग्र विकास को सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

इससे पहले स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और अन्य अतिथियों का स्वागत करते हुए, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता वकील नवजोत सिंह सोढ़ी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के लिए लोगों में बहुत उत्साह था, जैसा कि इस समय लोगों के एकत्र होने से स्पष्ट था।

