नियुक्ति:बार एसोसिएशन खरड़ की नई टीम चुनी, पदाधिकारियों ने संभाली कमान

खरड़एक घंटा पहले
बार रूम में समारोह के दौरान उपस्थित जज साहिबान और वकील।

बार एसोसिएशन खरड़ के बार रूम में एसोसिएशन के नए चुने गए पदाधिकारियों के ओहदे संभालने के लिए समारोह आयोजित किया गया, जिस समारोह में विशेष तौर शिल्पी गुप्ता एडिशनल सिविल जज सीनियर डिविजन खरड़, गरिमा गुप्ता पीसीएस, कृष्णा अनूजा मित्तल पीसीएस जूनियर डिविजन खरड़, उप मंडल मजिस्ट्रेट हिमांशु जैन द्वारा शिरकत की गई।

बार एसोसिएशन के सीनियर मेंबर गुरमेल सिंह, विजेेश चौधरी, वकील अनिल कौशिक, ताराचंद गुप्ता की तरफ से नई चुनी गई टीम के समूह पदाधिकारियों को बधाई दी गई और बढ़िया काम करने की अपील की गई। नव नियुक्त प्रधान वकील अमित मंडकन ने समूह सदस्यों का धन्यवाद किया और बार एसोसिएशन के समूह वकीलों को साथ लेकर बार एसोसिएशन को और आगे लेकर जाने का भरोसा दिया।

इस मौके नव नियुक्त प्रधान अमित मंडकन, उप प्रधान पीके ठाकुर, सचिव कुलविंद्र सिंह भट्टी, ज्वाॅइंट सचिव अमित राज, खजांची तेजिंद्र सिंह ने प्रभार संभाला। इस मौके सुशांत कौशिक, संजीव कुमार, कमलप्रीत कौर, केके शर्मा, विजय अग्निहोत्री, खड़क सिंह, गुरमुक्ख सिंह मान, संजीव कुमार व समूह वकील उपस्थित रहे।

