दुष्कर्म की आरोप:नाबालिग को ब्लैकमेल कर किया दुष्कर्म, युवक गिरफ्तार

खरड़एक घंटा पहले
एक नाबालिग युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में खरड़ सदर पुलिस ने पीड़ित के पिता के ऑफिस में काम करने वाले कर्मचारी तरणतारण निवासी हरमन गिल्ल के खिलाफ धारा 363, 376 और 506 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। लड़की ने बयान में बताया कि उसके पिता एक शूटिंग स्टूडियों चलाते हैं। दफ्तर में उक्त आरोपी काम करता है। वह अक्सर घर पर ऑफिस की चाबियां लेने के लिए आया करता था।

आरोपी अगस्त महीने में उनके घर पर आया। घर पर वह और उसका 10 साल का छोटा भाई मौजूद था। आरोपी ने उसे एक एनर्जी ड्रिंक पिलाई। जिसके बाद वह बेहोश हो गई। अकेले पाकर आरोपी ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया और उसकी आपत्तिजनक तस्वीरें खींच ली। जब उसे होश आया तो आरोपी ने उसे डराया, धमकाया।

कहा कि अगर उसने यह बात किसी को भी बताई तो वह उसकी तस्वीरें सोशल साइट पर वायरल कर देगा। जिसके डर से उसने किसी को कुछ भी नहीं बताया। आरोपी ने 19 नवंबर 2020 फोन किया और घर के बाहर आने के लिए कहा गया।

जब वह बाहर आई तो आरोपी उसे अपने साथ चंडीगढ़ ले गया। आरोपी उसे चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर 45 स्थित एक होटल ले गया और फिर दुष्कर्म किया गया। इन सब से तंग आकर उसने सारी बात पिता को बता दी।

