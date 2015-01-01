पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:शहर की मुख्य सड़कों पर टूटे ग्रिल, लोग परेशान

मोहाली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एयरपोर्ट रोड पर हादसों के बाद टूटी पड़ी ग्रिल

शहर के मुख्य सड़कों पर लगी लोहे की ग्रील कई जगह से टूटी हुई है जिनको संबंधित डिपार्टमेंट ठीक ही नहीं करवाते। आलम यह है कि कई कई महीनों तक सड़क के डिवाइडर के बीच लगी है लोहे की ग्रिल कहीं से उखड़ी हुई होती है तो कहीं पर टूटी हुई होती है जोकि संबंधित डिपार्टमेंट को नजर नहीं आती।

जिस कारण शहर की सुंदरता खराब होती है और देखने में भी गंदी लगते हैं। बकायदा इन टूटी ग्रिल्स को लेकर एसपी ट्रैफिक गुरजोत सिंह कलेर भी बता चुके हैं कि यह हादसों को न्योता देती है। और इनको नगर निगम और गमाडा अधिकारियों तो जल्द से जल्द ही करवा देना चाहिए।

एयरपोर्ट रोड पर 25 से अधिक जगह पर टूटी है ग्रिल: शहर के मुख्य मार्ग इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट रोड की बात करें तो यहां रोड के बीच सेंटर डिवाइडर पर लगी लोहे की ग्रील करीब 25 जगह से टूटी हुई है। कई जगह तो ग्रिल है कि नहीं जिस कारण स्पीड में आ रहा वाहन चालक को रात के अंधेरे में कई बार डिवाइडर नजर नहीं आता।

करीब 15 दिनों पहले भी टूटे डिवाइडर के कारण सेक्टर 79 और 80 के सेक्टर डिवाइडिंग रोड पर 2 कार सवार युवक की गाड़ी पलट गई थी जिनमें से एक की मौके पर मौत हो गई थी जबकि दूसरा हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट था। इसके पीछे भी टूटा डिवाइडर इसी कारण बना था ।

टूटी ग्रिल हो चुकी है चोरी
सड़कों के बीच आपको अपनी जगह पर खाली जगह नजर आएगी जिसके आसपास तो लोहे की ग्रिल लगी हुई है लेकिन बीच में बिल्कुल खाली है। उस जगह से ग्रिल चोरी कर ली गई है जिस कारण गायब है। सड़क पर होने वाले एक्सीडेंट के कारण कई बार गाड़ी की टक्कर से ग्रिल टेडी हो जाती है यह जड़ से ही टूट जाती है। ऐसे में टूटे ग्रिल को देखकर नशेड़ी युवक रात के समय में ग्रिल को चोरी कर लेते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें