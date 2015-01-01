पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों की सख्ती:कॉन्स्टेबल का एग्जाम देने आए थे, सेंटर में घुसने नहीं दिया

मोहालीएक घंटा पहले
  • स्टाफ ने कहा- आपकी फोटो मैच नहीं होती

रोहतक से मोहाली के सेक्टर-74 स्थित एसबीआई की बिल्डिंग में दिल्ली पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल का एग्जाम देने आई लड़की शिल्पा को बैरंग लौटना पड़ा। शिल्पा ने बताया कि करीब 3 महीने पहले उसने दिल्ली पुलिस में कॉन्स्टेबल पद के लिए पोस्ट भरी थी। इसको लेकर उसका मोहाली में सेंटर आया था।

शुक्रवार को जब वह मोहाली एग्जाम सेंटर में गई तो उसको अंदर एंटर नहीं करने दिया गया। क्योंकि कागजों पर लगी उसकी फोटो को देखकर स्टाफ ने उसको कहा कि यह फोटो उससे मैच नहीं करती। रोहतक से दिल्ली पुलिस में कॉन्स्टेबल पद के लिए एग्जाम देने आई पीड़ित शिल्पा ने बताया कि मात्र वही नहीं उसकी जैसे 12 ऐसे स्टूडेंट थे जिनको यही कारण बताकर एग्जाम में बैठे नही हैं।

हालांकि एग्जाम सेंटर के बाहर स्टाफ को स्टूडेंट्स ने काफी समझाया। वह सब स्टाफ की मिन्नतें मांगते रहे और उनको सारे दस्तावेज चेक करवाए। प्रूफ भी दिखाए, लेकिन उसके बावजूद कोई भी नहीं माना। जिस पर वह नजदीकी पुलिस स्टेशन भी गए लेकिन उनको पुलिस ने यह कहते हुए बाहर निकाल दिया किया कि कोर्ट में जाएं या फिर ऑनलाइन अप्लाई किया था वहीं पर मेल भेजें। इसके बाद एग्जाम देने आए वह युवा वापस अपने घरों को लौट गए।

