क्राइम:पुलिस कर्मियों से हाथापाई करने के आरोप में 6 लोगों पर केस दर्ज

खरड़2 दिन पहले
शिकायत मिलने पर जांच करने के लिए एक घर पर गई पुलिस टीम पर घर में मौजूद लोगों द्वारा हाथापाई किए जाने के मामला सामने आया है। इस संबंध में घडूयां थाना में पुलिस द्वारा 6 लोगों हरविंदर सिंह उर्फ हीरा, बलबीर कौर, स्वर्ण सिंह, सतविंदर सिंह उर्फ गोंगा, कुलदीप सिंह उर्फ गुग्गी, धर्मिंदर सिंह उर्फ दिंदी के विरूद्ध धारा 186,353,148,149 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

इस संबंध में जांच अधिकारी कंवलजीत सिंह ने बयान दर्ज करवाए हैं कि वह थाना घडूआं में तैनात हैं, जिसके पास 20 नवंबर को उक्त गांव हरप्रीत कौर नामक महिला की शिकायत आई थी, जिस शिकायत के संबंध में जब वह पुलिस टीम के साथ रात करीब 9:45 बजे शिकायतकर्ता के पति हरविन्दर सिंह के घर पहुंची तो हरविन्दर सिंह की माता बलबीर कौर अपनी बहु हरप्रीत कौर और उसके माता-पिता के साथ बहसबाजी कर रही थी।

पुलिस टीम द्वारा दोनों पक्षों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत करने के प्रयास किया जा रहा था कि इतने में हरविन्दर सिंह तैश में आ गया और उसने मामले की जांच में सहायता कर रहे सिपाही सुखचैन सिंह की वर्दी पर हाथ डाल दिया।

जिसके बाद हरविंदर के परिवारिक सदस्यों में कुलदीप सिंह और धर्मिंदर सिंह व अन्यों ने उनके व सुखचैन सिंह के साथ हाथापाई शुरू कर दी गई। तनाव बढ़ता देख जांच अधिकारी कंवलजीत सिंह ने थाना में मुंशी से संपंर्क किया व मौके पर पुलिस फोर्स बुलवाई गई, लेकिन आरोपी फरार हो गए।

