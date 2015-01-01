पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हमला:दोस्त के साथ पार्क में घूम रहे युवकों पर हमला, हत्या के प्रयास का केस दर्ज

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीड़ित बोला- हमलावर मेरे कॉलेज का स्टूडेंट, पुलिस बोली- लड़की का मामला

फेज-3बी2 स्थित पार्क में सैर कर रहे 2 दोस्तों पर उनके ही कॉलेज के एक स्टूडेंट ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर तेजधार हथियारों से हमला कर दिया। जख्मी युवक की पहचान सेक्टर-42 के रहने वाले गुरइशान सिंह और उसके दोस्त मेहरवान सिंह पलसोरा के रूप में हुई। जिनका मोहाली फेज-4 स्थित एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है।

जबकि हमलावरों की पहचान खालसा कॉलेज सेक्टर-26 में पढ़ने वाले गुरी भुल्लर के रूप में हुई है। इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर सीएस रामेवाल ने बताया कि पुलिस को उक्त अस्पताल से मैसेज आया। जिसके बाद पुलिस अस्पताल पहुंची और घायल गुरइशान व उसके दोस्त के बयान दर्ज किए। पुलिस ने इस मामले में गुरइशान के बयान पर गुरी भुल्लर और उसके 4 अन्य साथियों के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

आईओ रामेवाल ने बताया कि अभी तक इस केस में काेई अरेस्ट नहीं हुआ है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में गुर इशान सिंह ने बताया कि वह सेक्टर-26 स्थित खालसा कॉलेज में बीए फाइनल ईयर का स्टूडेंट है। वह गत शाम अपने दोस्त पलसोरा निवासी मेहरवान के साथ फेज-3बी2 मार्केट में घूमने के लिए गया था। मार्केट की बैकसाइड रेहड़ियाें पर खाना खाने के बाद वह साथ लगते पार्क में अपने दाेस्त के साथ घूम रहा था। उसी समय हमलावर गुरी अपने अन्य 4 साथियों के साथ इस पार्क में पहुंच गया और उस पर व उसके दोस्त पर तेजधार हथियार से हमला कर दिया। आरोपियों ने सीधे उसके सिर पर वार किया। जिससे वह खून में लथपथ वहीं नीचे गिर गया।

उसका दोस्त छुड़वाने लगा तो उस पर हमला कर दिया। उनके चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर जब आसपास के लोग इकट्ठा हुए तो हमलावर वहां से भाग गए। राहगीरों ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल: इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिसर सीएस रामेवाल ने बताया कि उनको वहां घूम रहे राहगीरों ने हमलावरों से बचाया और उसके बाद फेज-4 स्थित प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में इलाज के लिए ले आए। उसके सिर पर काफी चोट लगी है और वह वहीं अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन है। इसी हॉस्पिटल से मटौर पुलिस को सूचना मिली। जिसके बाद पुलिस अस्पताल पहुंची और घायलों के बयान दर्ज किए। बहराल अभी तक कोई भी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

पुलिस कर रही छापेमारी
पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो यह हमला किसी लड़की के कारण हुआ है। यह पता चला है कि 15 दिन पहले गुर इशान ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर भुल्लर को पीटा था और अब भुल्लर ने इसी बात का बदला लिया है। लेकिन अस्पताल में घायल गुरइशान ने पुलिस को साफ मना कर दिया कि वह हमले का कारण नहीं जानता। जांच अधिकारी सीएस रामेवाल ने बताया कि आरोपियों के पकड़े जाने के बाद ही कारण साफ हो पाएगा। बहराल पुलिस आरोपियांे को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें