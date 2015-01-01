पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई मे परेशानी:निगम की कैटल कैचर टीम पशु पकड़ने गई थी, मालिकों ने किया हमला

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम की कैटल कैचर टीम पर एक बार फिर पशु मालिकों ने हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में नगर निगम के सुपरवाइजर अमनदीप सिंह, ड्राइवर हरदीप सिंह, वर्कर सोनू और मोनू जख्मी हुए हैं। हमला करने वाले पशु मालिक कुंभड़ा निवासी बबला और उसके कुछ साथियों के खिलाफ फेज-8 पुलिस स्टेशन में शिकायत दी गई है।

सुपरवाइजर अमनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने उनको शनिवार को पुलिस स्टेशन आने के लिए कहा है। सुपरवाइजर अमनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि उनको कॉल आई थी कि फेज-8 बस स्टैंड के सामने खाली ग्राउंड में 30 से 40 पशु हैं। रोजाना कोई शख्स यहां पर छोड़ कर इन्हें चला जाता है और शाम को उनको अपने साथ ले जाता है। कई बार यह पशु सड़कों पर भी आ जाते हैं। जिस कारण हादसे का डर बना रहता है।

सुपरवाइजर अमन ने बताया कि सूचना मिलने के बाद कैटल कैचर टीम को लेकर वे पशुओं को पकड़ने के लिए गए थे। अभी वह तीसरे पशु को पकड़कर गाड़ी में चढ़ा रहे थे कि उसी समय वहां पर कुंभड़ा का रहने वाला बबला नाम का युवक आ गया और उनसे झगड़ा करने लगा।

बबला ने फोन करके अपने कुछ साथियों को भी बुला लिया। कुछ देर में 8 लोग मैके पर पहुंच गए। करीब 8 लोगों ने उन पर डंडों से हमला कर दिया और अपने पशु जो टीम ने पकड़े थे उनको छुड़वा कर ले गए।

पहले भी हुआ था हमला...

अमनदीप ने आरोप लगाया कि यह कोई पहली बार नहीं हुआ कि कैटल कैचर टीम पर पशु मालिकों ने हमला कर पशुओं को छुड़वा लिया हो। इससे पहले भी कई बार मटौर और कुंभड़ा में ऐसा हो चुका है जिसके बाद पुलिस को भी शिकायत दी गई थी।

यही कारण है कि कैटल कैचर टीम संबंधित पुलिस स्टेशन की फोर्स मांगती है। जब वह पशुओं को पकड़ने के लिए जाते हैं। बकायदा कई बार नगर निगम की मीटिंग में भी यह मुद्दा उठ चुका है, लेकिन आज तक इसका हल नहीं निकला।

