परेशानी:एलिवेटेड ब्रिज के निर्माण और त्योहार के कारण रोज लग रहा ट्रैफिक जाम

मोहाली5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 30 से 35 मिनट वाहन चालकों को 7 किलोमीटर एरिया पार करने में लग रहे, देसू माजरा से लेकर श्री हनुमान मंदिर तक ज्यादा हालात खराब

बलौंगी से लेकर खरड़ के खानपुर पुल तक फोरलेन एलिवेटेड ब्रिज निर्माण के कारण करीब 7 किलोमीटर एरिया पर हर समय जाम लगा रहता है। इसके पीछे कारण है कि त्योहार आ गए हैं और ऐसे में अधिकतर लोग खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजार में जाते हैं। जिस कारण इस सड़क पर वाहनों की संख्या कई गुना बढ़ गई है।

आलम यह है कि 30 से 35 मिनट एक कार चालक को इन 7 किलोमीटर का एरिया पार करने में लग रहा है। एलिवेटेड ब्रिज का काम पूरा हो जाने के बाद यही 7 किलोमीटर का एरिया मात्र 7 मिनट में पार कर लिया जाएगा। दिवाली आने के कारण लोग खरीदारी के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे हुए हैं जिस कारण जाम लग रहा है और इसके पीछे दूसरा सबसे बड़ा कारण है कि फोरलेन एलिवेटर ब्रिज का निर्माण चल रहा है।

निज्जर चौक से लेकर देसू माजरा और आगे श्री हनुमान मंदिर तक हर समय यहां पर जाम की स्थिति रहती है। लोगों के सुबह ऑफिस जाने के समय तक शाम को वापस लौटने के समय यानी कि पीक आवर्स में तो जाम लगता ही है लेकिन उसके बावजूद रविवार को छुट्टी होने के कारण लोग शनिवार को सड़कों पर थे। जिस कारण शनिवार को पूरा दिन इस करीब 2 किलोमीटर के सड़क के टुकड़े पर जाम लगा हुआ था।

मात्र स्लिप रोड के सहारे चल रहा यातायात...
निज्जर चौक से लेकर श्री हनुमान मंदिर तक एलिवेटेड ब्रिज का काम चल रहा है। इसके अलावा देसू माजरा चौक के पास कंपनी की ओर से स्टॉर्म वाॅटर ड्रेनेज बनाने के लिए और सड़क के बीच आए बिजली के खंभे हटाने का काम चल रहा है। जिस कारण सड़क के दोनों तरफ खुदाई की हुई है। यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन अगर पीछे से 2 लाइन में आते हैं तो खुदाई के कारण उनको पॉइंट पर आकर सिंगल लाइन में होना पड़ता है।

वाहनों की लंबी कतार लगने से लोग होते हैं परेशान...
श्री हनुमान मंदिर के पास और निज्जर चौक के पास चौरस्ता होने के कारण वहां मौजूद ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मियों को दूसरी तरफ के वाहन आगे बढ़ाने के लिए 3 तरफ से ट्रैफिक रोकना पड़ता है। श्री हनुमान मंदिर के पास चंडीगढ़ से खरड़ की ओर जाने वाले ट्रैफिक को रोक दिया जाता है। इसके अलावा सन्नी एन्क्लेव से एयरपोर्ट रोड या चंडीगढ़ को जाने वाला मार्ग रोक दिया जाता है। जिस कारण यहां पर वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग जाती हैं

