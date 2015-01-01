पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिलान्यास:63 लाख की लागत से जुझार नगर से बहलोलपुर लिंक रोड का निर्माण शुरू

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांव में स्मारक पार्क का नींव पत्थर भी रखा गया।
  • हजारों वाहन चालकों को मिलेगी राहत, 50 लाख की लागत से बनाया जा रहा है सूबेदार मेजर अमी सिंह मेमोरियल पार्क

सिटी रिपोर्टर | मोहाली गांवों में सर्वांगीण विकास की प्रक्रिया को और गति प्रदान करते हुए स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने मोहाली विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गांव बहलोलपुर में स्मार्ट विलेज योजना के तहत लिंक रोड बनाने के काम का उद्घघाटन किया। इसी के साथ ही गांव में स्मारक पार्क का भी नींव पत्थर भी रखा गया। इस अवसर पर बोलते हुए मंत्री सिद्धू ने कहा कि जुझार नगर से बहलोलपुर तक की लिंक रोड पर 63 लाख रुपए की लागत आई है, जो उपरोक्त दो गांवों के अलावा आसपास के सभी गांवों के लोगों को बेहतर परिवहन सुविधा प्रदान करेगी। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कहा कि 50 लाख रुपए की अनुमानित लागत से गांव में सूबेदार मेजर अमी सिंह (वीर चक्र) मेमोरियल पार्क की आधारशिला रखी गई है। इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के राजनीतिक सचिव और अध्यक्ष मार्केट कमेटी खरड़ हरकेश चंद शर्मा मछली कलां, मंजीत सिंह राणा सरपंच बहलोलपुर, चौधरी सुरिंदरपाल सिंह पूर्व सरपंच बहलोलपुर, गुरप्रीत सिंह ढींडसा सरपंच जुझार नगर के अलावा, ग्रामीण और अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्ति भी उपस्थित थे। स्मार्ट विलेज योजना के तहत 31 करोड़ 44 लाख की लागत से किए जाएंगे विकास कार्य: उन्होंने कहा कि स्मार्ट विलेज योजना के तहत एसएएस नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गांवों में 31 करोड़ 44 लाख रुपए की लागत से विकास कार्य किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि स्मार्ट विलेज योजना के तहत पंजाब के सभी गांवों में मॉडर्न सुविधाएं प्रदान करने के लिए लगातार प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब के गांवों को शहरों के स्तर पर लाकर खड़ा करने के लिए इस योजना का निर्माण किया गया था। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति के लिए पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से प्रयास करते हुए करोड़ों रुपए का फंड खर्च किया जा रहा है। ताकि गांवों के लोगों को बेहतर से बेहतर सुविधाएं प्रदान की जा सके। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने घोषणा की कि लोगों की सुविधा के लिए, इन गांवों में आने वाले दिनों में लोक भलाई कैंप लगाए जाएंगे, जहां लोगों को वृद्धावस्था पेंशन, ब्लू कार्ड की जानकारी और फॉर्म भरने, स्वास्थ्य जांच और अन्य सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। आर्थिक संकट के बावजूद विकास कार्यों में नहीं आने दी कोई कमी: मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिधू ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण सरकारी राजस्व में गिरावट के बावजूद, विकास कार्यों के लिए धन जारी करने में देरी नहीं हुई। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि यह भी सुनिश्चित किया जा रहा है कि विकास कार्यों में उच्च गुणवत्ता वाली सामग्रियों का उपयोग किया जाए और सभी विकास कार्यों को समय पर पूरा किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस सरकार लोगों को सभी सुविधाएं प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। जबकि शहरों में विकास का काम जोरों पर है, गांवों में कोई कमी नहीं छोड़ा जा रहा है। कोरोना वायरस महामारी के कारण होने वाली आर्थिक कठिनाई के बावजूद, विकास कार्य के लिए पूर्ण धन उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है।

कोरोना का दूसरा फेज और भी ज्यादा खतरनाक, सावधानी रखना बहुत जरूरी स्वास्थ्य मंत्री पंजाब बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू की तरफ से कोविड-19 महामारी के बारे में बात करते हुए कहा गया कि पूरे विश्व भर में देखा जा रहा है कि कोविड-19 महामारी का दूसरा फेज उभर कर सामने आ रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि दूसरे चरण में महामारी और भी ज्यादा भयंकर रुप में सामने आती हुई दिखाई दे रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर विश्व स्तर पर बात की जाए तो विश्व के कई देशों में दोबारा से लॉकडाउन भी लग गया है और वहां पर कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने वाले मरीजों के आंकड़े में भी भारी उछाल देखा गया है। उन्होंने पंजाब के लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि सीएम पंजाब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की तरफ से कोविड-19 महामारी पर काबू पाने के लिए चलाए गए मिशन फतेह को सफल बनाने के लिए लोगों को पूरा सहयोग देना होगा। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि बिना किसी जरूरी काम से सार्वजनिक तथा भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर जाने से गुरेज करना चाहिए और घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क का इस्तेमाल आवश्यक बनाना जाना चाहिये। ताकि काेरोना से बचा जा सके। साथ ही उन्होंने लोगों से सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर सामाजिक दूरी के नियम की भी पालना करने की अपील की है। दो गज की दूरी व हाथों को बार-बार धाेने के लिए अपील भी की। ताकि कोरोना संक्रमण से स्वयं तथा दूसरों को बचाया जा सके।

