कार्रवाई:फैक्टरी में चाेरी का प्रयास करता काबू, केस दर्ज

लालड़ू3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय पुलिस ने गांव आलमगीर के निकट स्थित एमएसएल कंपनी से लोहे की पत्तियां चाेरी करने के प्रयास के आरोप में एक व्यक्ति खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। आरोपी से अन्य चोरियों बारे भी पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है।

जांच कर रहे एएसआई गौरव शर्मा ने बताया कि काबू किए गए राकेश कुमार पुत्र ओम प्रकाश निवासी साधांपुर जो लगभग दो या तीन साल पहले उक्त कंपनी में सफाई कर्मचारी के तौर पर कार्यरत था, ने बीती रात फैक्टरी से लोहे की पत्तियां चाेरी करने की कोशिश की जिस को ऑन-ड्यूटी सुरक्षा गार्ड राम शर्मा ने देखा और इसकी सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने सुरक्षा गार्ड के बयान पर उक्त व्यक्ति के खिलाफ धारा 454 और 380 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। आरोपी से पूछताछ जारी है।

