कार्रवाई:पुलिस चालान काटने में ‘मस्त’, शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था ‘ध्वस्त’

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
रोज चालान कटने के बाद नो पार्किंग का हाल

त्योहारों के सीजन में हर कोई खरीदारी करने के लिए मार्केट में आ रहे हैं और ऐसे में शहर की सेक्टर डिवाइडिंग रोड पर रोजाना रॉन्ग पार्क होने के कारण जाम लग रहा है। जबकि पुलिस हर रोज अभियान चलाकर चालान काट रही है। दुकानों के आगे ही गाड़ियां पार्क होती हैं, जिस कारण वहां से गुजरने वाले अन्य वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

इसको लेकर कई बार ट्रैफिक पुलिस के पास शिकायतें भी गई हैं। अब रॉन्ग साइड पार्किंग को हटवाने के लिए खुद डीएसपी ट्रैफिक गुरइकबाल सिंह फील्ड में उतरे हैं। डीएसपी ने जोन-1 और जोन-2 टीम के साथ उनके एरिया में मार्केट का दौरा किया तथा उन्हें समझाया भी। {दुकानदारों पर होगा केस अधिकतर दुकानदारों ने डीएसपी को बताया कि ग्राहक अपनी गाड़ी सड़क पर पार्क कर दुकान से सामान लेने आते हैं। दुकानदार जो अपने ग्राहक को दुकान के सामने वाली सड़क पर गाड़ी पार्क करने से मना करता है तो वह बहस करने लगते हैं। ऐसे में दुकानदार क्या करें।

इस सवाल के जवाब में डीएसपी ने दुकानदारों को बताया कि यदि एक ग्राहक को समझाएंगे की रॉन्ग साइड गाड़ी पार्क करने से क्या नुकसान होता है तो हर कोई वाहन चालक उनकी मजबूरी समझेगा। यदि कोई दुकानदार जानबूझकर फिर भी ऐसा करवाता है तो ऐसे दुकानदार के खिलाफ ट्रैफिक पुलिस संबंधित पुलिस स्टेशन में एफआईआर दर्ज करेगी क्योंकि यह दुकानदार की रिस्पांसिबिलिटी है यह अपनी दुकान के आगे के एरिया में रॉन्ग साइड गाड़ी पार्क न होने दें।

वाहन चालक की गाड़ी इंपाउंड होगी...डीएसपी ट्रैफिक गुरइकबाल सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले कई दिनों से दुकानदारों को रॉन्ग साइड पार्किंग के लिए अवेयर किया जा रहा है यदि फिर भी अब दुकानदार नहीं माने और उनकी दुकानों के आगे रॉन्ग साइड गाड़ियों पार्क मिली तो वाहन चालक की गाड़ी तो इंपाउंड होगी ही इसके साथ-साथ जिस दुकान के आगे गाड़ी पार्क मिलेगी उस दुकानदार पर एफआईआर भी दर्ज की जाएगी। कल से ऐसे केस दर्ज करने का सिलसिला शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

