कोविड-19:जिले में कम नहीं हो रहे कोरोना के मरीज, शुक्रवार को भी 124 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा, बल्कि दिन प्रतिदिन पॉजिटिव आने वाले मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती हुई दिखाई दे रही है। शुक्रवार को भी जिले में 124 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है जिसके बाद अब जिले में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 13,435 पर पहुंच गया है।

इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए डीसी मोहाली गिरीश दयालन ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को मोहाली जिले में इस महामारी से लड़कर 27 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं, जिसके बाद जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 996 हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब तक मोहाली जिले में कुल 12 हजार 186 मरीज पूरी तरह से स्वास्थ्य हो चुके हैं।

इसी के साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि शुक्रवार को जिले में किसी भी मरीज की कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण मौत नहीं हुई जिसके चलते जिले में मरने वालों की संख्या 253 ही है। डीसी ने लोगों से दिवाली के त्योहार को सावधानी पूर्वक मनाने की अपील की है। उन्होंने लोगों से मास्क लगाने और डिस्टेंसिंग रखने के लिए कहा है।

सबसे ज्यादा मरीज मोहाली शहर से...

डीसी ने कोविड-19 से पीड़ित पॉजिटिव आने वाले मरीजों के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि शुक्रवार को केवल मोहाली शहर से ही 89 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। उन्होंने कहा इसके अलावा जिले के अन्य क्षेत्र जिनमें बनूड़ से 1, बूथगढ़ से 1, डेराबस्सी से 9, ढकोली से 7, खरड़ ब्लॉक से 13, कुराली से 2 तथा लालड़ू से 2 लोगों की कोविड-19 रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

दिवाली पर लोगों ने सावधानी नहीं बरती तो केस और बढ़ सकते हैं।

वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

