स्थानीय निवासियों में उम्मीद:चारदिवारी करवाने के लिए काउंसिल अधिकारियों ने किया दौरा

खरड़2 दिन पहले
जंडपुर में नगर काउंसिल खरड़ के अधिकारी स्थित का जायजा लेते हुए।
  • जल्द ही गांव के तलाब में फैली हुई गंदगी से भी राहत मिल जाएगी

नगर काउंसिल खरड़ के वार्ड नंबर 4 के तहत आते गांव हरलालपुर व जंडपुर में स्थित पुराने तालाब के रखरखाव एंव सौंदर्यकरण करवाने के मददेनजर नगर काउंसिल के अधिकारियों की टीम ने विशेष दौरा किया है। इसके साथ साथ क्षेत्र में पानी के ठहराव के चलते आ रही समस्या के समाधान के लिए भी व्यवस्था बनाने पर विचार विमर्श किया गया।

इस संबंध में वार्ड के कांग्रेसी नेता गोबिंदर सिंह चीमा ने बताया कि उक्त दोनों गांवों में स्थित तालाब की दशा बहुत ही बदतर हो चुकी है। ना तो इन तालाबों की चारदिवारी हो रखी है व न ही यहां पर पानी के निकास के कभी व्यापक प्रबंध किए गए। लोगों द्वारा इन तलाबों के पास कचरा गिराए जाने से गंदगी का आलम बना हुआ है जिस कारण क्षेत्र में मक्खी-मच्छर की भरमार भी बहुत अधिक होती है।

इस समस्या को लेकर इनके द्वारा नगर काउंसिल के अधिकारियों से मांग की गई थी कि इन तलाबों का विकास करके इनका सौंदर्यकरण किया जाए ताकि लोगों को गंदगी की समस्या से निजात मिल सके। इनकी मांग के मद्देनजर नगर काउंसिल खरड़ के अधिकारियों की एक टीम जिसमें एएमई हरप्रीत सिंह भ्योरा, जेई राजेश कुमार और जेई सवनीत सिंह द्वारा विशेष दौरान कर दोनों गांवों का दौरा किया गया है।

इन अधिकारियों द्वारा उक्त तलाब की साफ सफाई करवाए जाने के अलावा चारदिवारी किए जाने की योजना बनाई गई। वहीं इस क्षेत्र के आसपास जमा होने वाले पानी के निकास के भी प्रबंध किए जाने पर विचार किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि अधिकारियों द्वारा आश्वासन दिया गया है कि जल्द ही उक्त तलाब का सौंदर्यकरण किया जाएगा।

गोबिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि इससे पूर्व उक्त दोनों ही गांवों में नगर काउंसिल द्वारा विकास जोरों पर किए जा रहे हैं। इससे पूर्व जहां एक ओर गलियों के गंदे पानी के निकास के लिए पाइपें विछाने का काम इन दिनों जारी है। वही विश्वकर्मा मंदिर भी टाइलें भी लगवाई जा चुकी है। अधिकारियों द्वारा किए गए दौरे के बाद स्थानीय निवासियों में उम्मीद जगी है कि जल्द ही गांव के तलाब में फली हुई गंदगी से भी राहत मिल पाएगी।

