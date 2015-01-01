पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहयोग:बीमार और जख्मी गायों को काऊ एंबुलेंस फ्री लेकर आएगी गौशाला

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
श्री गोपाल अष्टमी के पावन पर्व पर गो ग्रास सेवा समिति की ओर से काऊ एंबुलेंस दानी सज्जनों के सहयोग से तैयार की गई। यह एंबुलेंस नगर निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. कमल कुमार गर्ग की ओर से शहर के लोगों को समर्पित की गई है। यह काऊ एंबुलेंस शहर में किसी भी जगह बीमार पड़ी या किसी कारण सड़क दुर्घटना में जख्मी हुई गाय को तुरंत इंडस्ट्री एरिया फेस-1 स्थित नगर निगम की गौशाला में पहुंचाएगी।

जहां पर गौरीशंकर सेवा दल की ओर से इस घायल या बीमार गोधन का इलाज किया जाएगा। नगर निगम की गौशाला को भी गौरीशंकर सेवा दल की ओर से ही संचालित किया जा रहा है। निगम कमिश्नर डॉ. कमल कुमार गर्ग ने कहा कि जो प्रयास आम लोगों के सहयोग से किया जा सकता है उसका फायदा जन-जन तक पहुंचता है।

उन्होंने समिति और हरियावल पंजाब मोहाली द्वारा गौ सेवा एवं पर्यावरण की रक्षा के लिए किए जा रहे प्रयासों की सराहना की। उन्होंने पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए पेड़ लगाने, पालीथिन का इस्तेमाल न करने, ईकोव्रिकस बनाने का आह्वान किया।

इस कार्यक्रम में माननीय चन्द्र कांत जी महाराज, अखिल भारतीय सह गौ कथा प्रशिक्षण प्रमुख एवं गौ सेवा संयोजक, पंजाब विशेष अतिथि के रूप में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे। उन्होंने गोपाष्टमी के विशेष पर्व का महत्व बताते हुए भगवान श्री कृष्ण जी की भांति समर्पित एवं निष्काम भाव से गौ माता की सेवा करने के लिए कहा।

पंडित इन्द्र मणि त्रिपाठी द्वारा पूर्ण विधि-विधान से हवन-यज्ञ एवं गौ माता पूजन करवा उपस्थित सभी गौ-भगतों को आजीवन गौ सेवा का संकल्प दिलाया गया।

टोल फ्री नंबर जारी...

समिति और ज्यादा गौ ग्रास एकत्र करने, बीमार एवं दुर्घटनाग्रस्त गायों का इलाज करने व गौशाला पहुंचने के लिए गौ सेवा वाहन शुरू कर रही है। जिसके लिए एक विशेष मोबाइल नंबर 73802-73902 जारी किया गया है। जिस पर कॉल करके बीमार गाय के बारे में जानकारी दे सकते हैं। यह एंबुलेंस मौके पर पहुंचकर गोधन को उठाकर गौशाला पहुंचाएगी। जहां पर उनका इलाज किया जाएगा।

