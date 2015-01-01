पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:करवाचौथ पर उमड़ी भीड़, नियम तोड़ने वालों के कटे चालान

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
  • वीआर माॅल के सामने पुलिस ने लगाया नाका, 4 घंटे लगे स्पेशल नाके में 27 गाड़ियों के चालान काटे

सर आज करवाचौथ है जल्दी घर जाने दो पत्नी इंतजार कर रही होगी मुझे देखे बिना व्रत भी नहीं खुलेगा। ऐसे कई बहाने लोग उस समय लगाने लगे थे, जब पुलिस ने उनको ट्रैफिक नियमों की पालना न करने के जुर्म में वीआर मॉल के सामने पकड़ा। एसएचओ अमरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि करवाचौथ व्रत के मद्देनजर वीआर मॉल में रस होता है।

इसलिए पुलिस ने उसके पास नाका लगाया हुआ था, ताकि नियमों को तोड़ने वालों को पकड़ा जा सके। जिन लोगों को पुलिस पकड़ रही थी, उन्होंने करवाचौथ को लेकर कई प्रकार के बहाने लगाए, लेकिन पुलिस ने किसी को नहीं बख्शा और 4 घंटे लगे स्पेशल नाके में 27 गाड़ियों के चालान काटे गए जबकि 5 गाड़ियां इपाउंड भी की गई।

जल्दी घर जाने का बहाना बना रहे थे लोग: एसएचओ ने बताया कि एक बाइक चालक बिना हेलमेट के आ रहा था और जब उसको मुलाजिमों ने पकड़ा तो वह बहाना लगाने लगा कि आज करवाचौथ है जल्दी घर जाना है पत्नी मुझे देखे बिना व्रत नहीं खोलेगी।

जल्दी-जल्दी में बाइक के कागज घर भूल आया हूं। ऐसे कई प्रकार के बहाने वाहन चालकों ने पुलिस के सामने लगाए, लेकिन पुलिस ने किसी की एक न सुनी और जिसने भी ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन किया उन सब के चालान काटे गए हैं।

एसएचओ ने बताया कि लोगों को समझाया गया कि पुलिस उनके लिए सड़कों पर है यदि वह ही नियमों की पालना नहीं करेंगे तो हादसे का शिकार हो सकते हैं। क्या कोई शख्स चाहता है कि एक तरफ तो उसकी पत्नी ने उसकी लंबी उम्र के लिए व्रत रखा हुआ है और दूसरा वह नियमों की अनदेखी के कारण हादसा ग्रस्त हो जाएं।

इसलिए सभी से निवेदन है कि ट्रैफिक नियमों की पालना करें खुद कि वह अपने परिवार की सुरक्षा आप लोगों के हाथ में हैं। पुलिस लगातार अभियान चला रही है। अब लोगों को जागरूक होने की जरूरत है।

बिना हेलमेट के ही मार्केट निकल गए लोग...

एसएचओ ने बताया कि नाके के दौरान 27 वाहन चालकों के चालान काटे गए हैं। इन कुल 27 वाहन चालकों में पांच वाहन चालकों की गाड़ियां भी इंपाउंड की गई है। जो कि मॉल में आए थे शॉपिंग करने के लिए, लेकिन नियमों की अनदेखी के कारण का चालान काटा और गाड़ी भी इंपाउंड हुई।

चालान काटने वालों में सबसे अधिक दोपहिया वाहन चालक थे जो बिना हेलमेट जा रहे थे। लोगों ने कई प्रकार के बहाने लगाए, लेकिन पुलिस ने सब के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की।

