ऑनलाइन सिस्टम:डेयरी ट्रेनिंग कैंप 16 नंवबर से ऑनलाइन शुरू होगा

मोहाली2 घंटे पहले
डेयरी विकास विभाग की ओर से दूध उत्पादकों तथा डेयरी फार्मस को घर में बैठे ही ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग देने का जो अभियान चलाया गया है। उसके तहत अगले बैच की ट्रेनिंग 16 नवंबर से शुरू की जाएगी। डीसी गरीश दयालन ने बताया कि कोरोना के चलते ट्रेनिंग का ऑनलाइन सिस्टम तैयार किया गया है।

दूध उत्पादकों तथा डेयरी फार्मस बैच को ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। इस ट्रेनिंग के जरिए किसानों को मंडीकरण की नई तकनीक के बारे में भी बताया जाएगा। वहीं डीसी गरीश दयालन ने यह भी बताया कि जो व्यक्ति इस ट्रेनिंग के चाह्वान है वो डिस्ट्रिक्ट एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव कॉम्प्लेक्स की तीसरी मंजिल पर स्थित डिप्टी डॉयरेक्टर डेयरी के कमरा नंबर 434 में आकर निवेदन कर सकते हैं या टेलिफोन नंबर 0172-2219276 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

