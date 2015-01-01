पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतिस्पर्धा:क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में दाऊमाजरा की टीम ने खोखर क्लब को हराया

खरड़4 घंटे पहले
गांव सहौड़ा में आप नेता क्रिकेट की विजेता टीम का सम्मान करते हुए

खरड़ के पास के गांव सहौड़ा के युवाओं द्वारा आयोजित क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में गांव दाऊ माजरा की टीम ने खोखर क्लब को हराकर जीत दर्ज की है। उक्त टूर्नामेंट नौजवानों काकू भारद्वाज एवं अवी शेरगिल्ल द्वारा करवाया गया। आम आदमी पार्टी के खरड़ हलके नेता नरिंद्र सिंह सेरगिल्ल ने इस टूर्नामेंट में विशेष तौर पर उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाई और टीमों के साथ जान पहचान की।

उन्होंने इस मौके पर युवाओं का संबोधन करते हुए कहा कि युवाओं को खेलों में जरूर भाग लेना चाहिए। इस टूर्नामेंट में विभिन्न क्लबों की कुल 16 टीमों ने भाग लिया। टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल मैच दाऊमाजरा की टीम ने खोखर क्लब को हराकर ट्राफी जीत ली।

आयोजकों द्वारा पहले स्थान प्राप्त करने वाली टीम को 21,000 रुपए, दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त करन वाली टीम को 11000 रुपए और ट्राफी दी गई। इस मौके वकील हरीश कौशल, सतविंदर सत्ती, जीती त्यूड़, रघूबीर सिंह बडाला, हरसिमरन खोखर, मनीष त्यूड़ व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

