पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोष प्रदर्शन:किसानों का प्रदर्शन जारी, लंगर लगाने वालों का सम्मान किया

खरड़2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान जत्थेबंदियाें और किसानों की तरफ केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पास किए गए कृषि को लेकर रोष प्रदर्शन अभी जारी है। किसानों ने खरड़-लुधियाना हाईवे पर स्थित भागोमाजरा टोल प्लाजा पर प्रदर्शन जारी रखा। यहां पर रोजाना लंगर की सेवा निभा रहे गुरुद्वारा श्री अकालगढ़ साहिब के घड़ूंआं के सेवादार भाई कुलदीप सिंह गोगी को किसान जत्थेबंदियाें द्वारा विशेष सम्मान किया गया।

किसान नेता मेहर सिंह थेड़ी ने टोल प्लाजा पर धरने को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि यह धरना आज 31वें दिन में शामिल हो गया है। केंद्र सरकार जो मर्जी कर ले लेकिन किसानों का संघर्ष और भी तेज होता जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले दिनों दिल्ली में किसान जत्थेबंदियाें की मीटिंग में 5 नवंबर को दिए भारत में चक्काजाम के आह्वान किया गया है।

जिसके तहत बस अड्डा खरड़ में दोपहर 12 बजे से शाम 4बजे तक चक्काजाम किया जाएगा, जिसकी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। उन्होंने समूह किसान जत्थेबंदियाें, व्यापारियों, मजदूरों सहित खेत मजदूरों और हर वर्ग के लोगों को इस धरने में शामिल होने की अपील की है।

इस मौके किसान नेता रंजीत सिंह जीती पडियाला, दविन्दर सिंह देहकलां, जसपाल सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, गुरिन्दरजीत सिंह बडाला, रविंदर सिंह, ज्ञान सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह रुड़की सरपंच आदि रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें