पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजनीति:निगम चुनाव की आहट के साथ विकास कार्य शुरू

मोहाली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • शहर की मार्केट्स को सुंदर बनाने और पार्कों में ओपन एयर जिम लगाने के लिए हो रहा काम

नगर निगम चुनाव की आहट के साथ ही शहर में एकाएक विकास कार्यों को लेकर नींव पत्थर रखने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। पिछले करीब 3 महीने से चल रहा यह काम अब तेज हो गया है। शहर में मौजूद सोसायटीज के अंदर विकास कार्य करवाने के साथ-साथ शहर की मार्केट्स को सुंदर बनाने और पार्कों में ओपन एयर जिम में लगाने के लिए काम किया जा रहा है।

सत्ता पक्ष की ओर से जो यह नहीं पत्थर के जा रहे हैं। इसको लेकर अकाली दल पहले से ही आरोप लगाता रहा है कि जो काम उनके द्वारा नगर निगम में पास किए गए थे उन्हें सत्ता का दुरुपयोग करके इन कार्यों को रुकवाया गया था। अब उनके ही नीव पत्थर रखे जा रहे हैं।

सभी 50 वार्डों में नए ओपन एयर जिम लगेंगे
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बलवीर सिंह सिद्धू ने बताया कि शहर में लोगों को ओपन एयर जिम की सुविधा देने के लिए काम किया जा रहा है इसके तहत शहर के सभी 50 वार्डों में नए ओपन एयर जिम लगाए जाएंगे इसके लिए नगर निगम की ओर से कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। किसी भी वार्ड को नहीं छोड़ा जाएगा

मार्केट्स में फेंसी ग्रिल्स भी लगाई जा रही
शहर के जितने भी पब्लिक प्लेस हैं जिनमें मार्केट मुख्य चौक चौराहे या कोई भी ऐसा स्थान हैं जहां लोग आकर घूमते हैं या शॉपिंग करते हैं उन सभी स्थानों को सुंदर बनाया जा रहा है। इनको आधुनिक लुक देने के लिए विशेष काम किए जा रहे हैं। मार्केट में नई फेंसी ग्रिल लगाई जा रही हैं। स्टाइलिश लाइट भी लगाई जाएंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें