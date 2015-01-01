पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानी की समस्या:डॉ. रघुबीर ने कहा -गांव हरलालपुर का टयूबवेल जल्द आएगा नगर काउंसिल के अधीन

खरड़2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांव हरलालपुर के लोगों की समस्याएं सुनते हुए रघुबीर बंगड़।

वार्ड नंबर-2 में पड़ते गांव हरलालपुर को नगर काउंसिल की हद में आए हुए कई साल बीत चुके है, लेिकन गांव का टयूबवेल वाॅटर सप्लाई एवं सैलीटेशन विभाग के द्वारा चलाया गया था, जिसकी देखरेख के लिए अभी कोई भी जिम्मेदार अथॉरिटी न होने के कारण गांव पानी की समस्या बनी रहती है।

इस संबंध में ब्लॉक कांग्रेेेस खरड़ के उप प्रधान डॉ. रघुबीर सिंह बंगड़ ने बताया कि उक्त टयबूवेल की समस्या के संबंध में उनके द्वारा नगर काउंसिल के अधिकारियों से संपंर्क स्थापित किया गया, जिसके बाद अब निर्णय लिया गया है उक्त टयूबवेल नगर काउंसिल को हैंडओवर कर दिया जाएगा, जिसके बाद वहां पर एक बड़ा बोर करके गांव में पानी की समस्या का स्थाई प्रबंध किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि इसके अलावा गांव में तलाब की सफाई एवं कंटीली बाउंडरी वॉल करने के लिए भी नगर काउंसिल द्वारा जल्द ही कदम उठाए जा रहे है। इस मौके पर उनके द्वारा गांव के निवासियों की विभिन्न समस्याओं को सुना गया।

इस मौके पर स्वर्ण सिंह, हरदीप सिंह, दिलबाग सिंह, साधू सिंह सोढ़ी, रंजीत सिंह, शेर सिंह, अमरीक सिंह, ज्ञान सिंह, अवतार सिंह, लखविंदर सिंह, हैप्पी, अंग्रेज सिंह , गुरमुख सिंह, बलकार सिंह, चंद सिंह रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें