बीजेपी में सदस्यता:डाॅ. संजय श्रीवास्तव साथियों सहित भाजपा में शामिल हुए

खरड़2 घंटे पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ज़िला मोहाली के मैडिकल सैल के जिला इंचार्ज सुनील कुमार के नेतृत्व में बड़ी संख्या में डाॅक्टर व फारमासिस्ट भाजपा में शामिल हुए। इस मौके विशेष तौर पर पहुंचे जिला जरनल सचिव नरिंद्र सिंह राणा खरड़ की तरफ से पार्टी का सिरोपा पहना कर इन लोगों को पार्टी में शामिल किया गया।

इस मौके बातचीत करते राणा ने कहा कि अब लोग कांग्रेस के झूठे और गुमराहकून बहानों और वादों में आने वाले नहीं हैं। लोग उक्त पार्टियाें की कहनी और कथनी को अच्छी तरह पहचान चुके हैं। कैप्टन सरकार हर फ्रंट पर फेल रही है और चुनावों के दौरान किए सभी वादे भूल गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ज़िला मोहाली में नगर काउंसिल और नगर निगम के चुनाव अपने बलबूते पर कमल के चुनाव निशान पर लड़ने जा रही है। इन चुनावों में पार्टी द्वारा सभी वार्डों में साफ सुथरी छवि वाले, जमीन के साथ जुड़े हुए ईमानदार उम्मीदवार ही उतारे जाएंगे।

उन्होंने कि अभी चुनावों की घोषणा भी नहीं हुई इसके बावजूद उनके पास हर वार्ड से तीन से चार चुनाव लड़ने के अभिलाषी उम्मीदवारों अर्ज़ियां आ रही हैं । वहीं दूसरी ओर सत्तधारी पार्टी कांग्रेस और उसकी बी टीम आम आदमी पार्टी को पुरे जोन में चुनाव लड़ने के लिए उम्मीदवार भी नहीं मिल रहे हैं।

इसी कारण दोनों पार्टियां अपने चुनाव निशान पर अपने उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव लड़ाने से भाग रही है। इस मौके नेताओं की तरफ से नए शामिल हुए सदस्यों का पार्टी में स्वागत किया।

