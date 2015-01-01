पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:डीएसपी ने कहा -नौकरों की पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन 3 दिनों में करवाई जाए

खरड़3 घंटे पहले
पुलिस सब डिविज़न खरड़-1 की डीएसपी रुपिंद्रदीप कौर सोही ने बताया कि जिला मजिस्ट्रेट एसएएस नगर और जिला पुलिस प्रमुख की हिदायतों के अनुसार पुलिस सब डिविजन खरड़-1 के अंतर्गत आते क्षेत्रों की सभी वेलफेयर एसोसीएशन, होटल, सराए, एजेंसियों , कंपनियां, प्रबंधकों, प्रधान, मकान मालिकों को सख़्त हिदायतें की जाती है कि वह अपने अधीन काम करते कर्मचारियों, नौकरों की पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन तुरंत करवाए।

उन्होंने बताया कि यदि कोई भी हिदायत अनुसार पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन नहीं करवाता तो उनके खिलाफ़ पुलिस की तरफ से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि बढ़ रहे क्राइम ग्राफ को नियंत्रण में लाने के लिए सबसे जरूरी है कि हमें अपने आसपास रहने वाले हर व्यक्ति की पक्की और पुख्ता इंफॉर्मेशन होनी चाहिए जिसके लिए यह अनिवार्य है कि हर व्यक्ति अपनी नैतिक जिम्मेदारी को समझते हुए।

अपने पास काम करने वाले हर एम्पलाई की पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन जरूर करवाएं ताकि समय रहते पता चल पाएगी कोई अपराधिक गतिविधियों वाला व्यक्ति क्षेत्र में ना रह रहा ऐसा करने से पुलिस को भी क्रिमिनल को काबू करने में मदद मिलेगी। उन्होंने खरड़ निवासियों से सहयोग की अपील की है।

