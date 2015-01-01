पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:नगर निगम चुनाव के चलते इन दिनों शहर में विकास कार्यों की भरमार

मोहाली4 घंटे पहले
  • नगर निगम चुनाव के चलते इन दिनों शहर में विकास कार्यों की भरमार
  • अकालीदल और भाजपा ने कांग्रेस पर लगाया कामों को रोकने का आरोप
  • कांग्रेस के मंत्री अपने पद का दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं: भाजपा

आगामी नगर निगम चुनाव के चलते शहर में विकास कार्यों की भरमार है। जहां सत्तसीन कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से शहर में विकास कार्यों को लेकर नींव पत्थर रखे जा रहे हैं। इसको लेकर अकालीदल का कहना है कि जो उनके द्वारा विकास कार्यों के प्रस्ताव पारित किए गए थे। उन्हीं को पहले रोक दिया गया था और अब उन्हीं कार्यों को दोबारा से अपने नाम पर करवाया जा रहा है।

वहीं दूसरी ओर यदि कहीं विकास कार्य शुरू किया जाता है तो वहां पर अकाली तथा भाजपा के नेता पच जाते हैं और उस कार्य को करवाने का जिम्मा अपने सिर लेते हैं। भाजपा की मानें तो क्षेत्र के विधायक एवं मंत्री बलवीर सिंह सिद्धू अपने पद का दुरुपयोग करके पहले विकास कार्यों को रोके रखे हैं और अब उनके द्वारा वार्डबंदी में भी हस्तक्षेप किया गया है। जो पूरी तरह से नियमों के खिलाफ है और कांग्रेस की धक्काशाही परम्परा को उजागर करता है।

एक के बाद एक कई नींव पत्थर रखे जा रहे
क्षेत्र के विधायक बलवीर सिंह सिद्धू की ओर से पिछले करीब दो महीनों में एक के बाद एक करीब 10 नींव पत्थर रखे गए हैं और कई कार्यों का शुभारंभ किया गया है। जिसमें फेज-3बी1 के कम्यूनिटी सेंटर, फेज-3बी1 के कम्यूनिटी हेल्थ सेंटर, मार्केट्स की रेनोवेशन से लेकर अनेक कार्य शामिल हैं। इसके साथ ही उनके द्वारा नगर निगम के अन्य कार्यों के उद्घाटन भी किए गए हैं।

सिद्धू का कहना है कि कांग्रेस सरकार हमेशा की विकास प्रिय रही है। इसके लिए उनके द्वारा विकास कार्योंे को करवाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता सब समझती है आने वाले चुनाव में जनता विपक्ष को सबक सिखाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि विकास ही हमारा संकल्प है।

पद का दुरुपयोग कर सरकारी मशीनरी का किया जा रहा है उपयोग...भाजपा के पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष एवं कार्यकारणी सदस्य सुखविंदर सिंह गोल्डी तथा रमेश वर्मा ने आरोप लगाया कि मंत्री पूरी तरह से अपने पद का दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं।

पहले उन्होने अपने पद का दुरुपयोग करके अकाली-भाजपा के हाउस द्वारा पारित किए गए करीब 120 विकास के प्रस्तावों को रुकवाया और फिर निगम भंग होने के बाद उन पर काम शुरू करवाया। उसके बाद शहर की नई वार्डबंदी को लेकर जो पुराने वार्ड्स को पूरी तरह से तोड़ा गया है वह भी पद का दुरुपयोग किया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए लोग उन्हें सबक सिखाएंगे और इस मसले को वह चुनाव मुददा बनाएंगे।

विकास कार्य पहले रोके अब उन्हीं के रखे जा रहे हैं चुनाव के चलते नींव पत्थर...

अकालीदल के पूर्व पार्षद परमजीत सिंह काहलों ने कहा कि मंत्री की ओर से जो नींव पत्थर रखे जा रहे हैं वो सभी कार्योें के प्रस्ताव मेयर कुलवंत सिंह की अगुवाई में पारित किए गए थे। जिन्हें सरकार पर प्रेशर बनाकर रोक लिया गया था।

ताकि नगर निगम की अवधी पूरी होने के बाद इन विकास कार्यों के नींव पत्थर मंत्री खुद रख सकें और शौहरत हासिल कर सकें। इन प्रस्तावों को लेकर उनके द्वारा धरना-प्रदर्शन भी किया गया, लेकिन उनकी किसी ने न सुनी। जैसे ही नगर निगम का कार्यकाल खत्म हुआ उसके बाद इन विकास कार्यों के टेंडर खोले जाने लगे।

